Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at North Shore Music Theatre

Performances run through July 23, 2023.
All new photos have been released from THE SOUND OF MUSIC playing at North Shore Music Theatre through July 23, 2023, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm.
Due to popular demand, a show has been added at 2pm on Thursday, July 20. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit Click Here, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the tale of a young nun who is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing relationship with the children, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was a Tony(r), Grammy(r), and Oscar(r)-winning score, featuring favorites, including "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," "Edelweiss," and the iconic title track "The Sound Of Music." The hills of North Shore Music Theatre come alive once more!
Photo Credit: David Costa Photography
Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner
Desi Oakley and cast
Desi Oakley and cast
Joseph Spieldenner, Desi Oakley, and cast
Cast
Janinah Burnett and Desi Oakley
Tori Heinlein and Travis Anderson
Kerry Conte and Joseph Spieldenner
Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner
