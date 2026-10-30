Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: First Look at 1972 World-Premiere Rock Opera at A.R.T.
The cast includes Darren Buck, Jackera Davis and more.
You can now get a first look at A.R.T.'s world-premiere production of 1972. In 1972, when a pregnant Hannah flees an abusive relationship, she finds unexpected camaraderie with three outcasts riding the rails of America, outrunning ghosts of their own. After barely escaping an illegal abortion, she meets the Janes, an underground network of courageous women who risk everything to provide a choice to women with nowhere to turn.
Inspired by true stories of these hidden heroes, this world-premiere rock opera performed as a heightened concert fuels the ongoing fight for personal freedom.
1972 is written by musician-activist Chadwick Stokes of the Boston-based indie bands DISPATCH and State Radio with Jessie Nelson. The 1972 cast includes Darren Buck (Eddie/Dr. Don), Jackera Davis (Louisa), Hannah Foxman (Jane/Lawyer), Brit King (Jane), JR King (Demi/Rick), Gracie McGraw (Hannah), Jhardon DiShon Milton (Ensemble/Milt), Tommy Ng (Ensemble), Darby Patterson (Jane), Chadwick Stokes (Depot), Will Urmston (Pinto), and Khaila Wilcoxon (Harlan).
Photo credit: Hawver and Hall
Members of the company
Gracie McGraw and Chadwick Stokes
Brit King, Hannah Foxman, Khaila Wilcoxon, Darby Patterson, and Jackera Davis
Chadwick Stokes
Photo Credit: Hawver and Hall.
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