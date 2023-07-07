Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

Performances run July 6 through August 5.
POPULAR
Cape Rep Theatre's summer Indoor Theater season begins with the regional premiere of A Man of No Importance.
Winner of the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, A Man of No Importance is a tender and beautifully woven tale of love, friendship and coming to terms with who we are by the Tony Award winning team of Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.
In 1964 Dublin, bus driver Alfie Byrne’s heart holds secrets that he can’t share with anyone but his imagined confidante, Oscar Wilde. When he attempts to put on an amateur production of Wilde’s Salome in the local church hall, he confronts the forces of bigotry and shame and reveals the redemptive power of theater and true friendship.
Performances run July 6 through August 5.
Anthony Teixeira and company
Violet Finn and Anthony Teixeira
Jess Andra and Anthony Teixeira
Anthony Teixeira and Coy Branscum
The company of A Man of No Importance
Kevin McMahon and company
Elsa Keefe, James O''Neill, Wendy Watson, Ian Ryan, Nick Nudler and Kirsten Peacock
The company of A Man of No Importance
Videos
|Julia Watkins: Electrify the Night
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (7/07-7/08)
|Into The Woods
Keiter Center for the Performing Arts (7/21-7/30)
|BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)
|I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone™ Sponsored by Friends of Borderland State Park
Borderland State Park (8/20-8/20)
|American Girl Live! in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/29-9/29)
|Sister's Back to School Catechism
The Company Theatre (9/23-9/23)
|Jersey Boys
The Cape Playhouse (7/05-7/22)
|Neil Gaiman
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/02-10/02)
|Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/07-10/07)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You