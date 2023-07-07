Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

Performances run July 6 through August 5.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 1 Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Interview: TV Superhero takes THE PONY EXPRESS to South Shore Conservatory Photo 2 Interview: TV Superhero takes THE PONY EXPRESS to South Shore Conservatory
The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month Photo 3 The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month
Martha's Vineyard Inkwell Beach to Hold Independence Day Public Reading Of Frederick Dougl Photo 4 Martha's Vineyard Inkwell Beach to Hold Independence Day Public Reading Of Frederick Douglass Speech

Cape Rep Theatre's summer Indoor Theater season begins with the regional premiere of A Man of No Importance. 

Winner of the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, A Man of No Importance is a tender and beautifully woven tale of love, friendship and coming to terms with who we are by the Tony Award winning team of Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

In 1964 Dublin, bus driver Alfie Byrne’s heart holds secrets that he can’t share with anyone but his imagined confidante, Oscar Wilde. When he attempts to put on an amateur production of Wilde’s Salome in the local church hall, he confronts the forces of bigotry and shame and reveals the redemptive power of theater and true friendship.

Performances run July 6 through August 5.

Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Anthony Teixeira and company

Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Anthony Teixeira

Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Violet Finn and Anthony Teixeira

Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Jess Andra and Anthony Teixeira

Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Anthony Teixeira and Coy Branscum

Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
The company of A Man of No Importance

Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Kevin McMahon and company

Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Jess Andra and Kevin McMahon

Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Elsa Keefe, James O''Neill, Wendy Watson, Ian Ryan, Nick Nudler and Kirsten Peacock

Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
The company of A Man of No Importance




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatres A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Photo
Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

Cape Rep Theatre's summer Indoor Theater season begins with the regional premiere of A Man of No Importance. 

2
Cotuit Center for the Arts To Present ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT! Fundraiser, July 18 Photo
Cotuit Center for the Arts To Present ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT! Fundraiser, July 18

Cotuit Center for the Arts' annual fundraiser Entertainment Tonight! will be held Tuesday, July 18th from 6–10pm on the grounds of the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion, aka 'Tangletuit.' The Gala will feature a fabulous selection of food and drinks along with spectacular entertainment.

3
Cast Set for A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM at Shakespeare & Company Photo
Cast Set for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare & Company

The cast has been revealed for Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream at Shakespeare & Company, directed by Artistic Director Allyn Burrows and staged August 1 through September 10, opening Friday, August 4 outdoors at the New Spruce Theatre.

4
An Afternoon With Charles Laquidara and Matt Siegel at City Winery Boston Will Raise Funds Photo
An Afternoon With Charles Laquidara and Matt Siegel at City Winery Boston Will Raise Funds For Tank Sferruzza Scholarship

An Afternoon with Charles Laquidara and Matt Siegel brings two legends of Boston radio together on Saturday September 9 at City Winery Boston. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL Video
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julia Watkins: Electrify the Night
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (7/07-7/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Keiter Center for the Performing Arts (7/21-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone™ Sponsored by Friends of Borderland State Park
Borderland State Park (8/20-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Girl Live! in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister's Back to School Catechism
The Company Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Cape Playhouse (7/05-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Neil Gaiman
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/02-10/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/07-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You