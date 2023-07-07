Photos: First Look At Cape Rep Theatre's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

Cape Rep Theatre's summer Indoor Theater season begins with the regional premiere of A Man of No Importance.

Winner of the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, A Man of No Importance is a tender and beautifully woven tale of love, friendship and coming to terms with who we are by the Tony Award winning team of Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

In 1964 Dublin, bus driver Alfie Byrne’s heart holds secrets that he can’t share with anyone but his imagined confidante, Oscar Wilde. When he attempts to put on an amateur production of Wilde’s Salome in the local church hall, he confronts the forces of bigotry and shame and reveals the redemptive power of theater and true friendship.

Performances run July 6 through August 5.