Peregrine Theatre Ensemble Makes A Triumphant Return To Provincetown

Sondheim Tribute Revue brings Peregrine Theatre Ensemble to the Provincetown stage once again after a three year hiatus. In Peregrine's opinion, Stephen Sondheim is one of the greatest composers and lyricists of the last 100 years and we are showcasing the brilliance of his artistry and music in a ninety minute, no intermission, give it all you've got extravaganza. This production is not to be missed!

Music Theater International writes: “The Stephen Sondheim Society notes that Sondheim was "widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. For more than 50 years, he has set an unsurpassed standard of brilliance and artistic integrity in musical theatre. His accolades include an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer) including the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, multiple Grammy Awards, multiple Drama Desk awards and a Pulitzer Prize."

Now Peregrine Theatre Ensemble has created their own unique production curated from Sondheim's extensive catalogue. Developed from the ground up, Peregrine has chosen Sondheim's most memorable music and lyrics, paired it with an all-star cast, and created a production that will be talked about in Provincetown for ages. As timeless as Sondheim's material, Peregrine hopes to match that spirit with a tribute that he would be proud of.

The cast of Peregrine Theatre Ensemble's Sondheim Tribute Revue is: Darlene Van Alstyne, Kelly Taylor Brown, Grace Fluharty, Nina Pagan, Caitlin Zerra Rose, and Aïssatou Thiam,

Adam Berry, Executive Director of Peregrine Theatre Ensemble says, “It is no doubt that Stephen Sondheim, to me, is the greatest American Theater composer that has ever lived. There are so many of his shows, songs, and lyrics that have changed the entire genre of musical theater after one single opening night on Broadway. He is revered by millions and the artistic mark he left on our world will never be matched or duplicated by anyone as long as we live. Peregrine Theatre is honoring this incredible artist with our first full production since 2019. While numerous obstacles kept us at bay for the past three years, we are overjoyed to bring our community of Provincetown, MA something that they can be proud of. As Sondheim so eloquently wrote in Sunday in the Park with George: 'Anything you do, let it come from you. Then it will be new. Give us more to see...' Well, we are doing just that. It's a brand new show, nothing like we have done before, and we are so glad to be back on our stage at Fishermen Hall! Bringing the Outer Cape and visitors to Provincetown new memories and more exciting productions.”

At the helm of this production is Kyle Pleasant whose direction and chorography for Peregrine's Cabaret, CHICAGO and HAIR were audience favorites and received numerous press awards, Best of Cape Cod Awards, and Broadway World Awards. Kyle Pleasant is the resident choreographer at Rosie's Theater Kids, Rosie O'Donnell's school for the arts. He is on faculty, at Marymount Manhattan College, The Professional Performing Arts School and previously the Assistant Program Director to Chet Walker at the Jacobs Pillow Jazz Dance Program and on faculty at The Boston Ballet School. Aside from many directorial and choreographic works Pleasant has set pieces for The Boston Conservatory, Boston Gay Men's Chorus, Broadway South Africa, Career Transitions for Dancers Gala, The Young People's Chorus of NY and the Only Make Believe Organization. His work has been seen at New York City Center, MoMa, and The Vineyard Arts Project, the OWN Network, ABC's The View and at The White House for First Lady Michelle Obama. He is a Broadway World Boston and National Youth Theater Award Winner for Direction and Choreography. Most recently, Kyle was recognized with an Honorable Mention for the Excellence in Theater Education Tony Award.

Musical Director – Kelly Taylor Brown; Scenic Designer/Advisor - Ellen Rousseau (Cabaret, CHICAGO, Full Monty, Little Dog Laughed, Buyer & Cellar); Costume Designer – Seth Bodie (Cabaret, CHICAGO, HAIR); Lighting Designer – Michael Clark Wonson; Sound Designer – Chris Paige. Administrative team includes: Stage Manager Ian Leahy – Executive Director – Adam Berry (Executive Producer Kindred Spirits on the Travel Channel, Ghost Hunters; Artistic Director - Ben Berry; Education Director and production coordinator – Dr. Tessa Bry Taylor; Marketing and media Melinda Ancillo; Art and Illustrations by Eric Lesh.

Tickets available at Click Here and at the box office from 6:30 – 7:30pm the day of any performance. You may also purchase tickets by calling the box office at 774-538-9084.