Peregrine Theatre Ensemble Makes A Triumphant Return To Provincetown

Peregrine Theatre Ensemble makes a triumphant return by honoring Stephen Sondheim's extensive catalogue in a brand new breathtaking production.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Review Roundup: Krysta Rodriguez, Nik Alexander & More Star in CABARET at Barrington Stage Photo 2 Reviews: Krysta Rodriguez, Nik Alexander & More Star in CABARET at Barrington Stage
Audra McDonald, Max Von Essen, Ginger Minj & More to Kick Off PTown Summer Lineup Photo 3 Audra McDonald & More to Kick Off PTown Summer Lineup
Photos: Inside Opening Night of CABARET at Barrington Stage Company Photo 4 Photos: Inside Opening Night of CABARET at Barrington Stage Company

Peregrine Theatre Ensemble Makes A Triumphant Return To Provincetown

Peregrine Theatre Ensemble Makes A Triumphant Return To Provincetown

Sondheim Tribute Revue brings Peregrine Theatre Ensemble to the Provincetown stage once again after a three year hiatus. In Peregrine's opinion, Stephen Sondheim is one of the greatest composers and lyricists of the last 100 years and we are showcasing the brilliance of his artistry and music in a ninety minute, no intermission, give it all you've got extravaganza. This production is not to be missed! 

 

Music Theater International writes: “The Stephen Sondheim Society notes that Sondheim was "widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. For more than 50 years, he has set an unsurpassed standard of brilliance and artistic integrity in musical theatre. His accolades include an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer) including the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, multiple Grammy Awards, multiple Drama Desk awards and a Pulitzer Prize."

 

Now Peregrine Theatre Ensemble has created their own unique production curated from Sondheim's extensive catalogue. Developed from the ground up, Peregrine has chosen Sondheim's most memorable music and lyrics, paired it with an all-star cast, and created a production that will be talked about in Provincetown for ages. As timeless as Sondheim's material, Peregrine hopes to match that spirit with a tribute that he would be proud of. 

 

The cast of Peregrine Theatre Ensemble's Sondheim Tribute Revue is: Darlene Van Alstyne, Kelly Taylor Brown, Grace Fluharty, Nina Pagan, Caitlin Zerra Rose, and Aïssatou Thiam,  

 

Adam Berry, Executive Director of Peregrine Theatre Ensemble says, “It is no doubt that Stephen Sondheim, to me, is the greatest American Theater composer that has ever lived. There are so many of his shows, songs, and lyrics that have changed the entire genre of musical theater after one single opening night on Broadway. He is revered by millions and the artistic mark he left on our world will never be matched or duplicated by anyone as long as we live. Peregrine Theatre is honoring this incredible artist with our first full production since 2019. While numerous obstacles kept us at bay for the past three years, we are overjoyed to bring our community of Provincetown, MA something that they can be proud of. As Sondheim so eloquently wrote in Sunday in the Park with George: 'Anything you do, let it come from you. Then it will be new. Give us more to see...' Well, we are doing just that. It's a brand new show, nothing like we have done before, and we are so glad to be back on our stage at Fishermen Hall! Bringing the Outer Cape and visitors to Provincetown new memories and more exciting productions.”

 

At the helm of this production is Kyle Pleasant whose direction and chorography for Peregrine's Cabaret, CHICAGO and HAIR were audience favorites and received numerous press awards, Best of Cape Cod Awards, and Broadway World Awards. Kyle Pleasant is the resident choreographer at Rosie's Theater Kids, Rosie O'Donnell's school for the arts. He is on faculty, at Marymount Manhattan College, The Professional Performing Arts School and previously the Assistant Program Director to Chet Walker at the Jacobs Pillow Jazz Dance Program and on faculty at The Boston Ballet School. Aside from many directorial and choreographic works Pleasant has set pieces for The Boston Conservatory, Boston Gay Men's Chorus, Broadway South Africa, Career Transitions for Dancers Gala, The Young People's Chorus of NY and the Only Make Believe Organization. His work has been seen at New York City Center, MoMa, and The Vineyard Arts Project, the OWN Network, ABC's The View and at The White House for First Lady Michelle Obama. He is a Broadway World Boston and National Youth Theater Award Winner for Direction and Choreography. Most recently, Kyle was recognized with an Honorable Mention for the Excellence in Theater Education Tony Award.

 

Musical Director – Kelly Taylor Brown; Scenic Designer/Advisor - Ellen Rousseau (Cabaret, CHICAGO, Full Monty, Little Dog Laughed, Buyer & Cellar); Costume Designer – Seth Bodie (Cabaret, CHICAGO, HAIR); Lighting Designer – Michael Clark Wonson; Sound Designer – Chris Paige. Administrative team includes: Stage Manager Ian Leahy – Executive Director – Adam Berry (Executive Producer Kindred Spirits on the Travel Channel, Ghost Hunters; Artistic Director - Ben Berry; Education Director and production coordinator – Dr. Tessa Bry Taylor; Marketing and media Melinda Ancillo; Art and Illustrations by Eric Lesh. 

 

Tickets available at Click Here and at the box office from 6:30 – 7:30pm the day of any performance. You may also purchase tickets by calling the box office at 774-538-9084.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Boston Baroque to Launch Social Media Contest - The Ornament Challenge Photo
Boston Baroque to Launch Social Media Contest - The Ornament Challenge

Boston Baroque is launching a social media contest, where one grand prize winner will win a chance to travel to Boston in October 2023.

2
Great Barrington Public Theater Opens Brenda Withers OFF PEAK July 6 Photo
Great Barrington Public Theater Opens Brenda Withers' OFF PEAK July 6

Off Peak playing July 6-23rd, in the McConnell Theater, Bard College at Simon's Rock, is a tried-and-true comedy reminiscent of Noel Coward or Nora Ephron, with the spark of Dorothy Parker, by award-winning playwright Brenda Withers.

3
Boston Symphony Orchestra And Andris Nelsons Welcome New Contrabassoonist Samuel Watson Photo
Boston Symphony Orchestra And Andris Nelsons Welcome New Contrabassoonist Samuel Watson

The Boston Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Andris Nelsons have announced the appointment of Samuel Watson to the Helen Rand Thayer chair as the orchestra's contrabassoonist.

4
MR. SWINDLES TRAVELING PECULIARIUM AND DRINK-ORY GARDEN to Return to Boston with All New S Photo
MR. SWINDLE'S TRAVELING PECULIARIUM AND DRINK-ORY GARDEN to Return to Boston with All New Show

Get ready, Bostonians, the Swindler is coming back to town!  Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, the irreverent, outlandish and unpredictable traveling tented entertainment experience that won over Boston audiences last year, is returning to the Seaport District with a new show.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (6/23-7/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An American in Paris
The Cape Playhouse (7/26-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'®
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Huntington Theatre (6/13-7/16)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MusicCon
Boxboro Regency (6/30-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Australian Pink Floyd Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julia Watkins: Cirque
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (7/07-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
The Company Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister's Back to School Catechism
The Company Theatre (9/23-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You