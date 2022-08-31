Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pepper Grinds Presents ﻿The 9th Annual Summer Striptacular

Performances are Wednesday-Saturday, September 7-10 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage. 

Register for Boston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  
Pepper Grinds Presents ﻿The 9th Annual Summer Striptacular

Pepper Grinds (fearless leader of the much-loved Cape Cod Brazen Belles Burlesque) is back at Cotuit Center for the Arts for her 9th annual Summer Striptacular! Performances are Wednesday-Saturday, September 7-10 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.

Bawdy and bold Pepper has lined up an incredible bevy of renowned burlesque beauties! Featured performers include the One-Woman Riot, Minnie Tonka (NYC); the Reigning King of Boylesque, P. No Noire (Chicago); the bronzed bottom of Burlesque, Faggedy Randy (Chicago); The Vintage Vixen, Tansy (NYC); and the triple threat of Burlesque, The Maine Attraction (NYC).

Performances will be hosted by Cape Cod favorite, the Boylesque star of epic proportions, Mr. Gorgeous (NYC). Frequently seen in iconic New York venues, Mr. Gorgeous amuses audiences of all types with his light-hearted approach to contemporary burlesque. He was awarded "Most Comedic" at the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas in 2013, "Mr. Exotic World - King of Boylesque" in 2014, and many other honors.

Tickets are $40, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.





More Hot Stories For You


Ferociously Funny Comedy BAD JEWS To Play At Somerville's Rockwell TheaterFerociously Funny Comedy BAD JEWS To Play At Somerville's Rockwell Theater
August 30, 2022

Savage, vicious and ferociously funny, Michael Jay directs Bad Jews, a fierce yet hilarious take on family, faith and legacy, by Joshua Harmon, running September 1 - 10, 2022 at the Rockwell Theater.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at North Shore Music Theatre in SeptemberLITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at North Shore Music Theatre in September
August 30, 2022

Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre will present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, the deviously delicious sci-fi musical that has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is open for business on stage from Tuesday, September 20 thru Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Photos: Get a First Look at Adam Bregman, Dee Roscioli & More in SING STREET at The HuntingtonPhotos: Get a First Look at Adam Bregman, Dee Roscioli & More in SING STREET at The Huntington
August 30, 2022

The Huntington in association with Sing Street LLC have the released the first production photos for Sing Street, based on the hit 2016 indie film of the same title by John Carney. Get a first look at the photos here!
BU Appoints Director Wendy Goldberg And Interdisciplinary Theater Educator Ashleigh Reade As College Of Fine Arts FacultyBU Appoints Director Wendy Goldberg And Interdisciplinary Theater Educator Ashleigh Reade As College Of Fine Arts Faculty
August 30, 2022

Boston University College of Fine Arts has announced faculty appointments and promotions for the 2022-2023 academic year. A leading director in the country, Wendy Goldberg has been appointed a Full Professor in Directing at the CFA School of Theatre.
Boston Ballet Presents MY OBSESSION in OctoberBoston Ballet Presents MY OBSESSION in October
August 30, 2022

Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and Boston Ballet present My Obsession, a program that explores our obsessions, devotions, and idols, featuring George Balanchine's Apollo and Allegro Brillante, Helen Pickett's 月夜Tsukiyo, and the return of crowd-favorite Stephen Galloway's DEVIL'S/eye. My Obsession runs October 6–16 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.