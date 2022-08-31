Pepper Grinds Presents ﻿The 9th Annual Summer Striptacular

Pepper Grinds (fearless leader of the much-loved Cape Cod Brazen Belles Burlesque) is back at Cotuit Center for the Arts for her 9th annual Summer Striptacular! Performances are Wednesday-Saturday, September 7-10 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.

Bawdy and bold Pepper has lined up an incredible bevy of renowned burlesque beauties! Featured performers include the One-Woman Riot, Minnie Tonka (NYC); the Reigning King of Boylesque, P. No Noire (Chicago); the bronzed bottom of Burlesque, Faggedy Randy (Chicago); The Vintage Vixen, Tansy (NYC); and the triple threat of Burlesque, The Maine Attraction (NYC).

Performances will be hosted by Cape Cod favorite, the Boylesque star of epic proportions, Mr. Gorgeous (NYC). Frequently seen in iconic New York venues, Mr. Gorgeous amuses audiences of all types with his light-hearted approach to contemporary burlesque. He was awarded "Most Comedic" at the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas in 2013, "Mr. Exotic World - King of Boylesque" in 2014, and many other honors.

Tickets are $40, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.