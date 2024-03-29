Passim Reveals Lineup for Down Home Up Here Festival on Patriot's Day Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Passim has announced the lineup for the 12th annual Down Home Up Here Festival on Patriot’s Day Weekend, April 13 to 15. The annual festival, dedicated to bluegrass and old-time music, will showcase more than a dozen acts from greater Boston and around the country, including Johanna Wacker from New York, Hello Stranger from California, and Hound & Handler from Boston. In addition, guests will have a chance to take part in workshops, enjoy great food at the Passim Sunday Brunch, and join in the fun in a Monday jam session with artists. Festival passes are on sale now at passim.org.

Saturday’s lineup includes performances from Ain’t That Just Like a Man, Kate Prascher, No Man’s Land, Mendenhall Sisters, Hound & Handler, Greg Liszt, and Johanna Wacker.

Sunday morning features a live music brunch, with a performance from All She Wrote, a group of students from Laura Orshaw's special project focusing on women and non-binary people in roots music at Berklee College of Music, from 10:30-11:30 am, then open jams until 1:30 pm that anyone is welcome to join.

Sunday’s lineup includes Hilary Weitzner & G Rockwell, Micah John & Lillian Chase, Alayna Maysie Band, Old Hat String Band, Hello Stranger, and Noah G. Fowler.

On Monday at 7 pm, guests can join fiddlers Ella Jordan (Mile Twelve and Cane Mill Road) and Bruce Molsy (Molsky's Mountain Drifters) in a bluegrass and old-time jam. Admission is free, and all are welcome to join the jam.

The festival will also feature workshops through the Passim School of Music. Grammy-nominated fiddler and vocalist Laura Orshaw will teach a fiddle workshop on Saturday from 2:30-3:30 pm and award winning multi-instrumentalist G Rockwell will teach a banjo workshop on Sunday from 2:30-3:30 pm. A day pass allows entry to the club for the whole day. Workshops require separate registration.

A full schedule and more details can be found at passim.org.