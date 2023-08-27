PHANTOMS BY FIRELIGHT Tickets On Sale Now

Phantoms by Firelight will return to Old Sturbridge Village for 12 nights this Fall! Ticket sales for the popular Halloween program start on Friday, August 25 with special early access and a discounted rate for Old Sturbridge Village and Coggeshall Farm Museum Members. For more details on the event or to purchase tickets visit the link below.

New 2023 Featured Performances

For 2023 there will be four completely new acts added to each nightly show. Circus artist Joel Herzfeld will entertain with hand balancing and Cyr wheel performances. Kyle Breen will be spinning and dancing with fire. Kayla Ernst-Alper will perform high above the crowds with mesmerizing aerial silks on a Lyra (aerial hoop). Andre Sguerra will be entertaining crowds on stilts and the unicycle.

Returning acts from 2022 are classic ballet dancers turned circus performers, Richard Hankes and Ashlee Montague, who have performed in Cirque du Soleil's Broadway Show Paramour among other accolades, and Bryce Crumlish, who will bring back an even spookier performance. Crumlish will be joined by Jade Genga. These two experienced Ringmasters will entertain visitors each step of the way throughout the evening performances.

At Phantoms by Firelight visitors can also learn about the history of Halloween traditions, as well as coffin making, diseases and cures, funeral practices, and more; play classic outdoor games like cornhole or attempt stilt walking; listen to haunting ghost stories by the bonfire; Meet author of A Guide to Haunted New England, Thomas D'Agostino on select nights; come dressed in costume and participate in the Village's version of trick-or-treat, Clues & Candy; create photo opportunities and join a Spooky Selfie contest; enjoy a seasonal menu of hot and cold and savory and sweet items as well as on-theme adult and non-alcoholic beverages; and shop in Miner Grant and the Ox & Yoke Mercantile for all your seasonal and holiday home décor.

Phantoms by Firelight Schedule

Dates: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays October 6 through 29

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Phantoms by Firelight Ticket Details

Ticket sales begin Friday, August 25 for Members only. This a fantastic time to become a member and save big while also getting other membership perks like 10% off on food, beverage, and retail items in our shops plus additional discounts for Christmas by Candlelight 2023. Learn more about all the membership benefits online at www.osv.org/membership/become-a-member/

General admission tickets go on sale beginning September 9, 2023.

Lodging

Overnight packages are also available at the Old Sturbridge Inn and Reeder Family Lodges and include 1 overnight stay and 2 tickets to the event. Details on lodging packages for this event and other seasonal packages can be found at www.osv.org/visit/lodging/.

About Old Sturbridge Village

Old Sturbridge Village, first opened to the public in 1946, is one of the country's oldest and largest living history museums, celebrating life in early New England from 1790-1840. It is the largest living history museum in the Northeast. More than 200,000 visitors interact with costumed historians each year, experience up-close demonstrations of early American trades, and meet heritage breed farm animals. Situated on 200 scenic acres, the Village is a collection of more than 40 historic buildings - including homes, meetinghouses, trade shops, working farms, restaurants, shops, and three water-powered mills.

Located just off the Massachusetts Turnpike and Routes I-84 and 20 in Sturbridge, Mass., Old Sturbridge Village is open year-round, but days and hours vary seasonally. Daily admission is: $30 for adults, $28 for seniors, $15 for College Students, $15 for children ages 4-17, and children 3 and under are admitted free. For details, visit https://www.osv.org/plan-your-visit/.

Old Sturbridge Village is also the managing partner of Coggeshall Farm Museum in Bristol, R.I. Members at OSV receive reciprocal membership at Coggeshall Farm Museum.