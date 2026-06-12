Outdoor Exhibit to Trace 250 Years of American History at Rock Harbor

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The Church of the Transfiguration in Orleans will present a free outdoor exhibition exploring 250 years of American history from June 22 through July 12.

Installed throughout the church's Common at Rock Harbor, the self-guided walk-about tour invites visitors to explore milestones in American culture, science, faith, politics, commerce and constitutional rights while highlighting both well-known and lesser-known figures who helped shape the nation.

The outdoor exhibit is designed as a stroll through key moments in the country's history, tracing the people and ideas that contributed to the development of the United States.

The exhibition will be open Monday through Saturday, except Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon.

Admission is free. The Church of the Transfiguration is located at Rock Harbor in Orleans. For more information, call 508-240-2400 or visit artsempoweringlife.org.

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