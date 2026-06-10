OEDIPUS EL REY & More Lead Boston's Summer 2026 Top Theatre Shows

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Boston for Summer 2026.

Oedipus el Rey

Huntington Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA, Roberts Theatre - Now through June 07, 2026

Luis Alfaro reimagines Sophocles’ classic in his acclaimed and electrifying Oedipus El Rey,set in the heart of Los Angeles. Oedipus dreams of rewriting his own story — but liberation comes at a price: can he truly escape the destiny laid out before him? What’s fate, and what’s just the system? A searing tale of love, family, and prophecy, Oedipus El Rey blends ancient myth with modern urgency and Chicano swagger with swaths of sly humor. Artistic Director Loretta Greco, who led the acclaimed premiere ofOedipus El Rey at The Magic Theatre, creates a production especially for Boston.

For tickets: click here.

John & Jen

The Unicorn Theatre - Now through June 07, 2026

John & Jen is an intimate and deeply moving musical by Andrew Lippa (The Addams Family, Big Fish, The Wild Party) that traces the evolving bond between siblings—and later between mother and son—across three decades. Told through a soaring contemporary score that blends pop, folk and musical theatre influences, the story follows Jen as she reflects on her childhood with her younger brother John. Their connection, shaped by youthful rebellion, family expectations and unspoken love, is marked by small but powerful touchstones—including a well-worn baseball glove that becomes a quiet symbol of memory, loss and enduring devotion. As Jen grows into adulthood and raises her own son, the echoes of her past shape her hopes, fears and fierce love as a parent.

For tickets: click here.

BLACK SWAN: A New Dance Thriller

American Repertory Theater - Now through June 28, 2026

Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Gatsby at A.R.T., Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway) returns to the A.R.T. to bring the Academy Award-nominated psychological thriller BLACK SWAN to the stage. Pressure builds, boundaries blur, and reality begins to slip as Nina strives to rise from the ballet corps to the lead role in Swan Lake. This bold new musical adaptation is a haunting exploration of ambition, power, and the cost of perfection.

Performed with Tayeh’s high-octane, genre-breaking choreography, BLACK SWAN features a contemporary book by Guggenheim Fellow Jen Silverman and a score by Obie Award winner Dave Malloy that blends the melodies of Tchaikovsky with a throbbing electronic soundscape.

For tickets: click here.

Thru Hike the Musical

Boston Center for the Arts - Now through June 07, 2026

A new musical workshop production, based on a true story. Written by Adrienne Burke-Moran about the year she and her husband Erin, formerly of the rock band Caspian, walked the Appalachian Trail to outrun the lives they had built and discovered they had to choose who they actually wanted to become. Erin was a guitarist with the band Caspian for years, performing in over 800 concerts, to fans in more than 40 countries. Along with original songs composed while on the Trial, THRU HIKE will feature some music from Erin’s time with Caspain.

For tickets: click here.

Eureka Day

Huntington Theatre - Now through June 28, 2026

Hot from celebrated productions on Broadway and in London, Eureka Day is a new, wildly funny, on-the-pulse satire which asks if parents at a progressive, welcoming private school can uphold their harmonious shared values when Eureka Day faces an outbreak of the mumps. Jonathan Spector’s sharp comedy explores in surprising turns what happens when facts become subjective, when inclusivity turns performative, and a “community activated conversation” turns into an all-out brawl — with uproarious, fresh, thought-provoking results. Margot Bordelon returns to direct following her hit production of John Proctor is the Villain.

For tickets: click here.

Boston Symphony Hall - Now through June 03, 2026

Ben Folds shares his remarkable gift of rich storytelling and making human connections. Creating moments both intimate and grand, Folds captivates listeners with his hits, clever lyrics, and vivid arrangements.

This concert also features the winners of the Fidelity Investment Young Artist Competition. These incredible young artists will be coached by Ben Folds and Keith Lockhart and will be performing live with the Boston Pops

For tickets: click here.

On Your Feet!

North Shore Music Theatre - Now through June 14, 2026

Get ready to feel the rhythm in ON YOUR FEET!, the electrifying musical that tells the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, two trailblazing artists who defied the odds with their talent, determination, and unwavering belief in each other. From their humble beginnings in Cuba to achieving international superstardom, their story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the universal language of music. Bursting with heart, passion, and the infectious pulse of Latin rhythms that reshaped pop forever, this high-energy hit features chart-toppers like “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” ON YOUR FEET! is a vibrant celebration of love, family, heritage, and the music that broke barriers around the world.

For tickets: click here.

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Lyric Stage Company of Boston - Now through June 07, 2026

Something Rotten! is a clever musical comedy that follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they grapple with the overwhelming success of Shakespeare. Misguided by a soothsayer, they embark on a quest to create the world's first musical, leading to a hilarious series of misadventures. This inventive story combines elements of 16th-century England with 21st-century Broadway flair, delivering a whimsical homage to musical theater. Directed by Ilana Ransom Toeplitz, this production promises to entertain with its outrageous characters and memorable showstoppers.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.