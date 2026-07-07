OCEAN / CURRENT and Microplastics: Boston Dance Theater to Perform on Cape Cod

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Boston Dance Theater (BDT) will present two public performances on Cape Cod this August that explore the intersection of contemporary dance, environmental research, and ocean science. Through collaborations with scientists, musicians, and local arts organizations, the performances invite audiences to experience complex ecological ideas through movement while highlighting the power of interdisciplinary creative practice.

On Friday, August 7, Boston Dance Theater joins Cape Symphony Presents and Danceport for OCEAN / CURRENT at the Cape Symphony Falmouth Campus. On Saturday, August 8, the company will present a work-in-progress showing of Microplastics as part of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution's annual Science Stroll in Woods Hole.

AUGUST 7 – OCEAN / CURRENT - TICKETS AND INFO

Cape Symphony Falmouth Campus | Falmouth, MA

Presented in partnership with Cape Symphony Presents and Danceport, OCEAN / CURRENT is an intimate evening of contemporary dance inspired by the ocean, environmental change, and the relationship between movement, sound, and ecology.

The performance features excerpts from Boston Dance Theater's SURGE project, developed in collaboration with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution ocean physicist Larry J. Pratt. Through dynamic contemporary movement, SURGE translates scientific concepts including ocean circulation, current, flow, and environmental change into a powerful human experience.

The evening also showcases original choreography by Danceport Founder Michelle Chwastiak, performed by the Danceport Company. Works including If the World Was a House and Diamonds on the Water explore themes of ocean preservation, environmental stewardship, and the delicate balance of marine ecosystems.

The program concludes with a collaborative improvisation featuring dancers from both companies set to ambient recordings of local ocean environments, followed by an audience talkback with the artists discussing the creative process, scientific collaboration, and the role of the arts in environmental engagement.

AUGUST 8 – MICROPLASTICS AT WHOI SCIENCE STROLL - FREE RSVP AND INFO

Woods Hole Community Hall | Woods Hole, MA

As part of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution's annual Science Stroll, Boston Dance Theater will present a free work-in-progress excerpt of Microplastics, the company's newest environmentally focused creation.

Conceptualized by Boston Dance Theater Founder & Co-Artistic Director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett and created in collaboration with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution ocean physicist Larry J. Pratt and the artists of Boston Dance Theater, Microplastics traces the life cycle of plastic - from carbon compressed deep beneath the earth over geologic time, through oil extraction and plastic production, to its eventual fragmentation into microplastics that accumulate throughout the world's oceans.

Through expansive physicality and immersive choreography, the work embodies both the immense timescales of Earth's geological processes and the constant movement of ocean currents, inviting audiences to consider humanity's relationship with the materials we create and the environments we inhabit.

The Science Stroll presentation will also include a structured improvisation featuring Boston Dance Theater artists and musicians from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, further emphasizing the dialogue between artistic expression and scientific inquiry.

Together, these performances reflect Boston Dance Theater's ongoing commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration, environmental research, and creating contemporary dance that makes scientific discovery accessible through embodied performance. Building upon the company's longstanding partnerships with researchers at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the August performances continue BDT's mission of connecting artists, scientists, and communities through shared curiosity and creative exploration.

ABOUT BOSTON DANCE THEATER

Boston Dance Theater is a contemporary repertory company committed to creating and presenting innovative, interdisciplinary dance works. Founded by Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, BDT brings together a core ensemble of artists to perform works by nationally and internationally recognized choreographers alongside original creations. The company is dedicated to artistic excellence, community engagement, and fostering the next generation of dance artists through its Trainee Program.

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