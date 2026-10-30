Noé Socha Releases Debut Solo Album VIEW FROM INSIDE

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Italian-born, New York-based guitarist and harmonica player Noé Socha has released his debut solo album, View From Inside, available October 30, 2026, via SoHot Music on vinyl, CD and streaming platforms.

The 14-track album features eight original compositions alongside interpretations of songs by The Beatles, Chick Corea, Henry Mancini, John Mayer and Ann Ronell. Recorded live over two days at The Loft NYC, the project captures Socha performing guitar and harmonica simultaneously, with extended improvisations and no overdubs.

Drawing from blues, jazz, folk, pop and Americana, View From Inside showcases Socha's approach to combining musical genres and reimagining familiar compositions. Among the featured tracks are Henry Mancini's "Moon River," The Beatles' "Blackbird," Chick Corea's "Spain," Ann Ronell's "Willow Weep for Me" and John Mayer's "Gravity."

"With View From Inside, I wanted to explore all the different musical directions I've taken, while being more expansive and having more freedom in my playing," Socha said.

Legally blind since shortly after birth, Socha retains limited vision in his right eye. The album's title reflects his experience of the world through color, sound, touch and imagination, with music serving as a way to communicate his personal perspective.

"I guess that many people believe that a blind person wouldn't have a concept of visuals," Socha explained. "But you certainly can imagine. You make up the rest with the other senses, and you can have your own vision of what that is."

Socha cites Bob Dylan, Lightnin' Hopkins, Wes Montgomery and Django Reinhardt among his musical influences. His approach emphasizes improvisation and the freedom to reinterpret songs differently with each performance.

The album includes original compositions such as "Kinship," "Bike Ride," "Drizzle," "Cascata," "Bossa Leonessa," "Soulfire," "Vacuum Cleaner" and "Instantanea 13." The latter was improvised entirely during the recording sessions.

The project also features "Il Volo," composed by Socha's former guitar teacher Enrico Zanella, who introduced him to the music of Django Reinhardt.

View From Inside follows Socha's previous recordings with Likho Duo, the New York Gremmies and his 2024 album Simplebluesboy, which featured Tony Braunagel, Sean Hurley, Jay Bellerose, Lenny Castro, Jon Cleary and Adam Levy.

To accompany the release, Socha has shared a video for "(The People's) Blackbird," his instrumental interpretation of The Beatles' song. Directed and produced by Maxim Pozdorovkin of Third Party Films, the video features friends and families sharing moments of connection and creativity.

"Music belongs to everyone, regardless of who we are or where we come from," Socha said. "My vision for this song was to convey a celebration of community, togetherness, family and celebrate the universal language of music."

Upcoming Noé Socha Performances

October 30, 2026, at 8pm: Noé Socha Big Blues Band — Radegast Hall and Beer Garden, Brooklyn, NY. Free admission.

November 1, 2026, at 7:30pm: Solo performance — Chianti's, Beverly, MA. Free admission.

November 19, 2026, at 8pm: Noé Socha Trio — Jamey's House of Music, Lansdowne, PA.

November 21, 2026, at 6pm: Solo acoustic performance — The Saloon Stage at Towne Crier, Beacon, NY.

View From Inside is available now via SoHot Music on major streaming platforms, vinyl and CD.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 06 Hrs 11 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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