Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Noé Socha Releases Debut Solo Album VIEW FROM INSIDE
The Italian-born virtuoso's genre-blending debut spans pop, jazz, blues, and folk on vinyl and all streaming platforms.
Italian-born, New York-based guitarist and harmonica player Noé Socha has released his debut solo album, View From Inside, available October 30, 2026, via SoHot Music on vinyl, CD and streaming platforms.
The 14-track album features eight original compositions alongside interpretations of songs by The Beatles, Chick Corea, Henry Mancini, John Mayer and Ann Ronell. Recorded live over two days at The Loft NYC, the project captures Socha performing guitar and harmonica simultaneously, with extended improvisations and no overdubs.
Drawing from blues, jazz, folk, pop and Americana, View From Inside showcases Socha's approach to combining musical genres and reimagining familiar compositions. Among the featured tracks are Henry Mancini's "Moon River," The Beatles' "Blackbird," Chick Corea's "Spain," Ann Ronell's "Willow Weep for Me" and John Mayer's "Gravity."
"With View From Inside, I wanted to explore all the different musical directions I've taken, while being more expansive and having more freedom in my playing," Socha said.
Legally blind since shortly after birth, Socha retains limited vision in his right eye. The album's title reflects his experience of the world through color, sound, touch and imagination, with music serving as a way to communicate his personal perspective.
"I guess that many people believe that a blind person wouldn't have a concept of visuals," Socha explained. "But you certainly can imagine. You make up the rest with the other senses, and you can have your own vision of what that is."
Socha cites Bob Dylan, Lightnin' Hopkins, Wes Montgomery and Django Reinhardt among his musical influences. His approach emphasizes improvisation and the freedom to reinterpret songs differently with each performance.
The album includes original compositions such as "Kinship," "Bike Ride," "Drizzle," "Cascata," "Bossa Leonessa," "Soulfire," "Vacuum Cleaner" and "Instantanea 13." The latter was improvised entirely during the recording sessions.
The project also features "Il Volo," composed by Socha's former guitar teacher Enrico Zanella, who introduced him to the music of Django Reinhardt.
View From Inside follows Socha's previous recordings with Likho Duo, the New York Gremmies and his 2024 album Simplebluesboy, which featured Tony Braunagel, Sean Hurley, Jay Bellerose, Lenny Castro, Jon Cleary and Adam Levy.
To accompany the release, Socha has shared a video for "(The People's) Blackbird," his instrumental interpretation of The Beatles' song. Directed and produced by Maxim Pozdorovkin of Third Party Films, the video features friends and families sharing moments of connection and creativity.
"Music belongs to everyone, regardless of who we are or where we come from," Socha said. "My vision for this song was to convey a celebration of community, togetherness, family and celebrate the universal language of music."
Upcoming Noé Socha Performances
- October 30, 2026, at 8pm: Noé Socha Big Blues Band — Radegast Hall and Beer Garden, Brooklyn, NY. Free admission.
- November 1, 2026, at 7:30pm: Solo performance — Chianti's, Beverly, MA. Free admission.
- November 19, 2026, at 8pm: Noé Socha Trio — Jamey's House of Music, Lansdowne, PA.
- November 21, 2026, at 6pm: Solo acoustic performance — The Saloon Stage at Towne Crier, Beacon, NY.
View From Inside is available now via SoHot Music on major streaming platforms, vinyl and CD.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Bat Boy: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/25-11/08)
|
The Sound of Music
Boch Center Wang Theatre (11/17-11/22)
|
An evening with LaChanze
Berklee Performance Center (11/01-11/01)
|
THT Rep presents Fat Ham
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (3/31-4/11)
|
A Christmas Carol
The Unicorn Theatre (12/03-12/20)
|
Summer, 1976
The Unicorn Theatre (10/07-10/31)
|
Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (1/15-1/15)
|
Oh, Mary!
The Colonial Theatre (12/21-1/03)
|
Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera
Regent Theatre (10/01-10/31)
|
A Drag Queen Christmas
Emerson Colonial Theater (11/15-11/15)