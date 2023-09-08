New Season Of Kids' Offerings At The Coolidge Corner Theatre Includes Movies, Music, Magic, And More!

Puppets, live music, magic, and cartoons are coming to the Coolidge Corner Theatre this fall as part of the independent cinema's children's programming, taking place every weekend from mid-October through December.

The Coolidge weekly Kids' Shows, which will feature performances by beloved acts such as Vanessa Trien and The Tanglewood Marionettes and films like Coco and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

The Fall 2023 line-up for Coolidge kids' films and events is as follows:

Davey the Clown

Sunday, October 15th 2023 at 10:30am

Davey the Clown is a physical comedian, juggler, unicyclist, and accordionist. Davey's show is big and funny, perfect entertainment that will keep kids and adults convulsed—with laughter! The show features silly juggling, amazing magic, incredible unicycle tricks (on a six-foot unicycle), wacky antics, beautiful and rousing accordion music, a parade with members of the audience, balloon sculptures, tons of audience participation, and a rubber chicken! Recommended for ages 2+. Tickets: $14 adults / $11 children

Little Groove

Saturday, October 21st 2023 at 10:30am

Come to the Coolidge Corner Theatre for a real interactive music experience with your child. Children will play real instruments such as drums, shakers, and tambourines while they dance, sing, and groove to songs about playtime, sleeptime, trains and planes, rainbows, pigs, monkeys, butterflies, ducks, and dogs. Little Groove performs fun and educational music for children that adults will also enjoy. Children will love being a part of the musical experience, using their bodies and voices to sing along to catchy songs that help them build important motor and social skills. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to join in the musical experience with their children. Recommended for ages 1+ Tickets: $14 adults / $11 children

Film: Coco

Saturday, October 28th 2023 at 10:30am

The celebration of a lifetime. In Disney-Pixar's vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, an aspiring young musician named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family's stories and traditions. 105 minutes. Recommended for ages 7+. Tickets: $10 adults / $8 children

Tanglewood Marionettes presents The Dragon King

Sunday, November 5th 2023 at 10:30am

A terrible drought has overtaken the land, and all the world has turned brown and lifeless. The Dragon King is ruler of the waters, and the people are beginning to wonder why he has not brought the precious rains in such a very long time. An underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore, Tanglewood Marionettes' latest production tells the tale of a wise Grandmother who journeys to the bottom of the sea to seek the Dragon King, and the answers to why he has forsaken the land above. With colorful sea creatures, an exciting adventure, and all the visual splendor that audiences have come to expect from a Tanglewood Marionettes production, The Dragon King is a heart-warming tale that will thrill young and old alike. Recommended for ages 3+. Tickets: $14 adults / $11 children

Good News Gus

Saturday, November 11th 2023 at 10:30am

Harry LaCoste brings his family-friendly vaudeville show to the world! Along with his cast of interactive fuzzy puppet friends, Harry will sing songs you know, tell jokes you might not, and play music on his rockin' ukulele. Join him as he wiggles, giggles, juggles and jams with his sunshine- spreading sidekick, Good News Gus! Recommended for ages 2+ Tickets: $14 adults / $11 children

Vanessa Trien & The Jumping Monkeys

Saturday, November 18th 2023 at 10:30am

Boston's Parents' Choice Award-winning band, Vanessa Trien and the Jumping Monkeys, returns for their highly anticipated, annual Coolidge Corner Theatre show, which is known to be a lively, sold-out neighborhood party! Their original songs and audience-participatory approach to their shows, mixed with infectious folk-pop-world sounds and Vanessa's warmth and humor on stage are a recipe for a perfect musical morning out with the family. Click here to visit Vanessa's official website. Recommended for ages 2+ Tickets: $14 adults / $11 children

Film: The Lego Movie

Saturday and Sunday, November 25th & 26th 2023 at 10:30am

The first-ever full-length theatrical LEGO movie follows Emmet an ordinary, rules-following, perfectly average LEGO minifigure who is mistakenly identified as the most extraordinary person (the MasterBuilder) and the key to saving his LEGO world. He is drafted into a fellowship of strangers -- including an old mystic (voiced by Morgan Freeman) and LEGO Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) -- on an epic quest to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the universe together -- a journey for which Emmett is hopelessly and hilariously underprepared. Now the fate of the world is in his tiny yellow hands. Will Ferrell, Liam Neeson, Elizabeth Banks and more also provide voices in this family adventure from the filmmakers behind Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Prepare yourself for...the greatest movie ever assembled! 100 minutes. Recommended for ages 6+. Tickets: $10 adults / $8 children

The BJ Hickman Magic Show

Saturday, December 2nd at 10:30am

Magician BJ Hickman returns to Coolidge Corner Theatre with his blend of “socially distant” audience participation, comedy magic, dazzling deceptions, and some silliness. Hickman's shows are a popular favorite throughout New England. Click here to visit BJ's official website. Recommended for ages 3+. Tickets: $14 adults / $11 children

Matt Heaton & The Outside Toys

Saturday, December 9th at 10:30am

Warm up the cocoa. Break out the candy canes. Dust off the Rudolph-singing pipes. Matt Heaton and the Outside Toys are coming to town! Matt Heaton's Holiday Hootenanny is a dance-filled, laugh-laced party for the whole family. With his band the Outside Toys, Heaton performs hits from his shiny new album “Snow Day!” (Because nothing says holidays like fiddle drenched honky-tonk numbers, retro hi fi guitar stylings, and a rock solid rhythm section.) Recommended for ages 2+. Tickets: $14 adults / $11 children

The Airborne Comedians

Saturday, December 16th 2023 at 10:30am

The Airborne Comedians are two performers who've traveled the globe performing their high-energy, unorthodox comedy juggling show to the delight of all ages. Dan Foley and Joel Harris throw and catch birdbaths, lawn-chairs, electric guitars, and baseball bats in their hilarious juggling routines while balanced atop 6- and 7-foot-high unicycles! A sure bet to make you laugh. Recommended for ages 2+ Tickets: $14 adults / $11 children

Film: The Muppet Christmas Carol

Saturday and Sunday, December 23rd and 24th 2023 at 10:30am

The classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge as told by everyone's favorite band of Muppets! 'Tis the season for love, laughter, and one of the most cherished stories of all time! Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens' classic tale. Academy Award winner Michael Caine gives a performance that's anything but "bah, humbug!" as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge. One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge's eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas. 85 minutes. Recommended for ages 4+. Tickets: $10 adults / $8 children

All weekend Kids' Shows last for roughly one hour unless otherwise indicated. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Click Here or at the Coolidge Corner Theatre box office.

Widely regarded as one of New England's most treasured landmarks, the Coolidge Corner Theatre was established in 1933 as a modern Art Deco picture palace and has long been a favored destination for movie-loving generations, as well as a community gathering place. The Coolidge operates as a nonprofit organization with the mission of building community through film culture, and is a leading cultural organization in Brookline and Greater Boston.

In addition to showcasing the best in American and international art film releases, the Coolidge offers a diversity of original signature programs, including Science on Screen , the prestigious Coolidge Award, The Sounds of Silents , Coolidge After Midnite, Big Screen Classics, Cinema Jukebox , and weekend matinee Kids' Shows, as well as screening high-definition broadcasts from London's National Theatre and other internationally renowned theater, dance, and opera companies. The Coolidge also hosts visiting filmmakers, several prominent film festivals, and screenings of local work and film workshops. The Coolidge has won numerous awards and recognition for creative and innovative programming. For more information, visit Click Here.

Coolidge weekend kids' events will return in January 2024; details will be announced later this fall.

The Coolidge is located at 290 Harvard Street in the heart of Coolidge Corner, Brookline, Massachusetts, and is fully accessible. For information on programming, call 617-734- 2500 or visit the website at Click Here.