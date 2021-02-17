New Repertory Theatre Receives $25K NEFA GAP Grant

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 17, 2021  
New Repertory Theatre has announced that they have received funding through the Grants for Arts Project Fund from the National Endowment for the Arts in the amount of $25,000. These funds will be used to help support New Rep's newly commissioned Indigenous Moving Play, their upcoming 2-person production of Romeo & Juliet, as well as other programming to come.

The Grants for Arts Projects awards range from $10,000 to $100,000 and cover these artistic disciplines: Artist Communities, Arts Education, Dance, Design, Folk & Traditional Arts, Literary Arts, Local Arts Agencies, Media Arts, Museums, Music, Musical Theater, Opera, Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works, Theater, and Visual Arts. In February 2020, the agency received 1,674 eligible GAP applications requesting more than $82.4 million in FY 2021 support. Approved for funding are 1,073 projects totaling nearly $25 million, with grants recommended to 64% of all applicants and an average grant amount of $23,190. Grant guidelines and upcoming application deadlines are now available on the Arts Endowment website for organizations wishing to apply.

"The creativity and resilience of artists and arts organizations across the country have inspired Americans during this challenging year," said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "These projects represent the vitality and perseverance of arts organizations small and large to overcome significant challenges, transform to new ways of engagement, and forge new relationships that benefit the diverse populations in neighborhoods and cities throughout the United States."

"We are delighted and honored to receive this generous grant from the NEA," says Jaclyn Dentino, Communications Director at New Repertory Theatre. "The performing arts industry continues to face challenging obstacles, and this grant will go a long way towards supporting our newly commissioned Indigenous Moving Play, our upcoming 2-person production of Romeo & Juliet, as well as other programming to come. This generous support from the NEA is very encouraging, and assures us that we are moving in the right direction with our dedication to equity and anti-racism. We are optimistic and hopeful for safely producing live theatre in the future."


