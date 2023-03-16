Merrimack Repertory Theatre Announces Dates For Young Company And Summer Program For Middle School Students 

The Merrimack Repertory Theater has announced that it's Young Company Program will be returning in 2023. The program will run from July 10th-July 28th and be open to students ages 14-18. The program will incorporate workshops on acting, playwriting, as well as monologue and scene analysis. Workshops will be run by MRT Teaching Artists.

Students will have the opportunity to meet and work closely with nationally recognized playwrights, actors, and directors. Not only will students be able to find and develop their own voices as actors and writers, they will get hands-on experience with the professional and business side of the theater industry.

The intensive workshops culminate in the Summer Showcase performance. During the Showcase, students will perform monologues that they have been rehearsing and workshopping throughout the program, as well as short original plays.

Further opportunities are available to the participants of the Young Company program following the Summer Showcase. Students will be able to observe MRT's rehearsal and tech production for select MRT productions, as well as attend professional workshops for plays that MRT develops.

New this year, MRT's Younger Company this year is a weeklong program for middle school students, which will run from July 31st through August 4th with classes from 9am-3pm. Students will work on a devised performance through workshops and labs centered on fun, all while building important cognitive and empathetic skills. This exciting new program will allow students to explore the theater in a fun way, and prepare them for their future whatever their path may be.

The Young Company Program is designed to prepare students for collegiate studies and careers in theater and performing arts. This fun, immersive experience for students builds strong connections with theater professionals and helps them to understand the inner workings of a theater. Tuition for Young Company is $600 or $350 for returning students. Tuition for Younger Company is $200. Limited financial assistance and scholarships are available. More information at: https://mrt.org/youngcompany

To register or for further information, visit www.mrt.org or call the Enterprise Bank Office at 978-654-4678.

