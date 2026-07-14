Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch to Bring THE STREISAND EFFECT to Provincetown Town Hall

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Mark Cortale will present Tony Award Nominee Melissa Errico in The Streisand Effect: Melissa Sings Barbra with the legendary Billy Stritch on the piano. Melissa makes her Provincetown Town Hall debut on August 23rd with the coming together of two born-and-bred New Yorkers, one the legendary iconic Jewish, Academy Award Winning film and recording star, the other the intellectual, Italian musical theatre star who has for so long been inspired by Barbra. The Town Hall concert series will help raise funds for Sandy Hook Promise.

Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway star, concert artist, and author. Her 2018 album, Sondheim Sublime, led to sold-out concert dates around the country - from Ravinia to Caramoor and Wolf Trap as well as in London and Paris. Her Sondheim roles on stage include Dot in Sunday In The Park With George at The Kennedy Center, Clara in Passion at Classic Stage Company; and Leona in the NY City Center Encores! production of Do I Hear A Waltz? In 2020, she sang “Children and Art” in the Sondheim 90th Birthday Concert Take Me To The World, and was featured on PBS television in a documentary special in which she sang “Finishing The Hat” and discussed Sondheim and his lyrics with Adam Gopnik and Raul Esparza for Poetry in America. Her starring roles on Broadway include My Fair Lady, Amour, High Society.

See Melissa Errico in The Streisand Effect, on August 23rd, with Billy Stritch, one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes, as music director with a four piece band.

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