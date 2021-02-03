MassOpera Announces Virtual Fundraising Concert VALENTINE'S DAY SONGS AND SHOUT-OUTS

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

MassOpera will present a live virtual fundraising concert event Valentine's Day Songs and Shout-outs on February 14th at 2pm via Zoom. As many of us cannot presently be with loved ones for special occasions, MassOpera is presenting an opportunity to connect our audience and their loved ones through songs and messages of love. We are thrilled to feature Soprano Maggie Finnegan, Baritone Junhan Choi, Soprano Melissa Joseph, Mezzo-Soprano Tahanee Aluwihare, and Soprano Emily Siar. "Donate-what-you-can" and one of these 5 singers will read your shout-out during the concert, OR sponsor an aria for $250, and our singers will dedicate a song of-your-choice to your loved one!

How You Can Participate and Donate!

1 Sponsor a song and singer, for $250, with the benefits of:

- Choosing the singer and song you want to sponsor by perusing each singer's song-list

- Your chosen song will be dedicated to your loved one (Significant other, Mom, Dad, Sister, Friend, ANYONE!)

- Submit a 100-word shout-out as well, and your Sponsored Singer will read the shout-out (written in your own words) before they sing the song/aria dedicated to your loved one

- Support MassOpera's work and directly contribute to the income that our singers will receive for their performances in Valentine's Day Songs and Shout-outs!

- To sponsor a song/singer please email Will Neely at will@massopera.org

2 "Donate-what-you can" and submit a 30 word or less shout-out. One of the singers will read your message over the course of the concert!

- To learn more about this event and to make your tax-deductible gift please click here: https://massopera.org/events/valentines-day-songs-and-shoutouts/.

- Follow the infographic instructions on our website, make your contribution and submit your shout-out!

The deadline to both sponsor a song/aria and to submit a shout-out is Thursday, February 11th.

The entire performance will be live via zoom, but MassOpera will also record this concert for those who cannot attend the live broadcast! If your loved one lives in another state or country and can't watch on Sunday, February 14th they can watch whenever they want!

Watching the concert is FREE and open to the public!

To learn more about the singers and their song lists go to: https://massopera.org/events/valentines-day-songs-and-shoutouts/.

