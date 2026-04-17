Marblehead School of Ballet Will Host Free Workshop on Fueling Performance for Dancers & Skaters

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The Marblehead School of Ballet will present "Fueling Excellence: The Science of Energy, Health, and Performance in Dancers & Skaters," a compelling educational workshop offered through the school's wellness program. The workshop takes place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Marblehead School of Ballet, located at 115 Pleasant Street, Marblehead, Massachusetts.

The workshop is free and open to the public. The program is sponsored in part by the North Shore Civic Ballet and the Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund. Donations are greatly appreciated. To register, send an email msb@havetodance.com or call 781-631-6262. An interactive question-and-answer session follows the presentation.

Wellness Program: A Comprehensive Approach to Dance

Since its inception in 1971, MSB has worked proactively with sports medicine professionals and physicians to help dancers understand their bodies and perform at the highest level, while staying healthy and injury-free. “At MSB, we believe health and wholeness is for everyone at any age. This workshop exemplifies the school's ongoing commitment to injury prevention and whole body development through our wellness program,” said Paula K. Shiff, director of Marblehead School of Ballet, who trained with E. Virginia Williams at the Boston Ballet School, studied in New York at the American Ballet Theatre and the Martha Graham Studio, and performed with Boston Ballet.

The Hidden Cost of Underfueling: What Every Dancer and Skater Needs to Know

The workshop will be led by Dr. Ellen Geminiani, MD with Caroline Robinson, MPH, RD, LDN. Both are on the staff of Women's Health, Sports & Performance Medical, a practice based in Brighton, Massachusetts that was founded to redefine how female athletes receive care and to transform the future of women's sports medicine.

They will discuss Relative Energy in Sports/Dance (REDS), a condition that occurs when insufficient calorie intake and/or excessive energy expenditure exists. REDS is an imbalance and energy deficit that can alter many physiological systems, including metabolism, menstrual dysfunction, bone health, immunity, protein synthesis, which can lead to performance difficulties and long-term health consequences. Attention to proper fueling and training volume is essential to maintain health and performance.

Experienced Practitioners to Present Workshop

Dr. Geminiani is a graduate of Albany Medical College and completed her family medicine residency and primary care sports medicine fellowship. At Women's Health, Sports and Performance Medicine, she practices primary care sports medicine with a focus on performing arts athletes, an extension from her background as a dancer and a figure skater.

She is a member of US Figure Skating Sports Medicine Committee and has served as Team USA medical staff since 1995. Dr. Geminiani has served as Team USA physician, as well as providing medical services for numerous local, qualifying, national and world skating events, including as part of the medical team supporting the US Figure skating team at the 2018 Olympic Games. Dr. Geminiani is also a consulting physician for the Skating Club of Boston and part of the consulting team for Boston Ballet.

Caroline Robinson, MPH, RD, LDN is a registered dietitian with degrees from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and the College of the Holy Cross, where she also competed as an NCAA Division I runner. This experience sparked her passion for athlete-centered nutrition. She specializes in performance nutrition and LEA/REDs, helping athletes optimize health, enhance performance, and support long-term well-being.

About Marblehead School of Ballet

The Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement, and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student.

A full range of adult classes is offered. For further information about the Marblehead School of Ballet, call 781-631-6262, send an email to msb@havetodance.com, or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow MSB on Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter) @MSB_ballet.