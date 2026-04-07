MY SUITCASE OF FRAGMENTS Will Come to Cambridge This Month

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Dream Stack Productions, a new Boston-based producing company, will present its inaugural event, My Suitcase of Fragments, an interdisciplinary salon-style performance, written and performed by celebrated Ukrainian author Marta Gusovska, with original score written and performed live by award-winning Argentinian pianist Uriel Pascucci, on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 7pm, in Cambridge.

Blending personal narrative, music, and reflection, celebrated writer and publisher Guskovska's My Suitcase of Fragments was originally published in 2025 as an essay in the Los Angeles Book Review, and was then developed into a performance piece in collaboration with the celebrated Argentinian pianist Pascucci, premiering in Basel, Switzerland, which he then recorded and released in 2025.

Pascucci has recorded both classical music and his own compositions which include other musical influences such as jazz and world music. The recipient of two awards from The Clouzine International Music Awards for Spring 2026: Best Flamenco Song for “Virutas” and Best Instrumental Jazz Song for “Marta's Dream, Pascucci will perform My Suitcase of Fragments live on April 23 as Gosovska reads from her essay, exploring themes of displacement, migration, and the emotional experience of rebuilding identity far from home during war time. Artwork from famed Ukrainian artists Khrystyna Valko and Nadia Kushnir, one of the most prominent artists in Ukraine, are projected throughout the performance. Drawing from lived experience, Gusovska and Pascucci craft an intimate and poetic performance speaking to both the specificity of the Ukrainian diaspora and the universal search for home, identity, and belonging.

Co-sponsored by the Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard (HURI), where Guskovska is currently a Fulbright Scholar, and in partnership with the Harvard Square Business Association, the event also marks the launch of Dream Stack Production, founded and led by creative producer Sara Stackhouse (known for past innovative projects with -Arlekin!, Yo-Yo Ma, Actors' Shakespeare Project, and Concert Theatre Works), a company focused on innovative, artist-driven work at the intersection of cultures, perspectives and disciplines.

Following the performance, a post-show discussion with the artists and HURI researcher Dr Emma Mateo will be led by Boston favorite and acclaimed actor Bobbie Steinbach, who joins Stackhouse as a co-producer on the project. Steinbach brings a personal connection to the material, with family roots in Ukraine.