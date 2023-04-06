Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MURDER ON THE RERUN to be Presented at The Barnstable Comedy Club in May

The play opens on Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 PM and continues through May 21.

Apr. 06, 2023  

MURDER ON THE RERUN to be Presented at The Barnstable Comedy Club in May

The Barnstable Comedy Club, 3171 Main Street in Barnstable, will present MURDER ON THE RERUN, a comedy-mystery by Fred Carmichael and directed by Linda M. Stevens. The play opens on Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 PM and continues through May 21 with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM and matinees on Sunday at 2:30 PM. General admission tickets are $25. Tickets for seniors (65+) and students are $23. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or reserved by calling the box office at 508-362-6333. Facial masks are encouraged but optional.

The cast of seven includes Anna Linn, Delaney Sump, Matt Gardner, Samantha Walker, Sandy Basile, Lizzy Smythe and Keith Chamberlin.

The play takes a different approach to mystery as a ghost tries to find out who murdered her in a witty, sophisticated, yet suspenseful look at the upper crust of Hollywood. The curtain rises to find Jane, Oscar winning screenwriter, dead at the bottom of the stairs in a Vermont ski lodge. Her four friends and husband are saying she fell. "I was pushed!" she says as her ghost rises. Aided by Kitty, a rather wanton adviser from "up there," Jane is brought ahead to the present, three years after the murder, where the same group is gathered. Woven through the suspense in humorous, acidic, and revealing comedy is an extraordinary whodunit with a surprise denouement when the murderer is revealed.




BSO and Celebrity Series Of Boston Present Osvaldo Golijovs FALLING OUT OF TIME At Symphon Photo
BSO and Celebrity Series Of Boston Present Osvaldo Golijov's FALLING OUT OF TIME At Symphony Hall
A special concert on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. presents Argentine-born American composer Osvaldo Golijov's Falling Out of Time (2019), composed for a multicultural, multistylistic instrumental ensemble and presented in a semi-staged performance at Symphony Hall, in association with Celebrity Series of Boston.
Princeton University Jazz Festival Features Artemis, Rudresh Mahanthappa & Bird Calls, Photo
Princeton University Jazz Festival Features Artemis, Rudresh Mahanthappa & Bird Calls, Rufus Reid, April 15
Jazz at Princeton University, helmed by acclaimed saxophonist/composer Rudresh Mahanthappa, presents the annual Princeton University Jazz Festival on Saturday, April 15. The festival features Artemis, Jazz at Princeton's chair Rudresh Mahanthappa and his Bird Calls ensemble, jazz greats playing with Princeton's exceptional student groups, and the legendary Rufus Reid with the Creative Large Ensemble.
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company And Coolidge Corner Theatre Present Shakespeare Reimagine Photo
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company And Coolidge Corner Theatre Present Shakespeare Reimagined: William Shakespeare's ROMEO + JULIET
The plays of Shakespeare have been translated into more than one hundred languages, and his timeless stories have inspired great works in many art forms. For the second year in-person after creating the series during the pandemic, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and the Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge') are teaming up to take an in-depth look at how some filmmakers have brought Shakespeare's stories to the screen. 
THE ART OF THE BRICK -- LEGO Art Exhibition Extended One Final Week In Boston Photo
THE ART OF THE BRICK -- LEGO Art Exhibition Extended One Final Week In Boston
THE ART OF THE BRICK— a captivating exhibition featuring intriguing works of art by renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya— has announced that it will extend its final week in Boston, with tickets now on sale through Sunday, April 30 — this will be the last chance to experience the exhibition as it must close.

