MURDER ON THE RERUN to be Presented at The Barnstable Comedy Club in May

The Barnstable Comedy Club, 3171 Main Street in Barnstable, will present MURDER ON THE RERUN, a comedy-mystery by Fred Carmichael and directed by Linda M. Stevens. The play opens on Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 PM and continues through May 21 with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM and matinees on Sunday at 2:30 PM. General admission tickets are $25. Tickets for seniors (65+) and students are $23. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or reserved by calling the box office at 508-362-6333. Facial masks are encouraged but optional.

The cast of seven includes Anna Linn, Delaney Sump, Matt Gardner, Samantha Walker, Sandy Basile, Lizzy Smythe and Keith Chamberlin.

The play takes a different approach to mystery as a ghost tries to find out who murdered her in a witty, sophisticated, yet suspenseful look at the upper crust of Hollywood. The curtain rises to find Jane, Oscar winning screenwriter, dead at the bottom of the stairs in a Vermont ski lodge. Her four friends and husband are saying she fell. "I was pushed!" she says as her ghost rises. Aided by Kitty, a rather wanton adviser from "up there," Jane is brought ahead to the present, three years after the murder, where the same group is gathered. Woven through the suspense in humorous, acidic, and revealing comedy is an extraordinary whodunit with a surprise denouement when the murderer is revealed.