MISS SAIGON Joins The Hanover Theatre's 2019-2020 Broadway Series

Experience the epic love story of our time when the legendary musical, Miss Saigon, comes to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts Wednesday May 27 - Sunday, May 31, generously sponsored by Bay State Savings Bank.

From the creators of Les Miserables, Miss Saigon is the story of a young Vietnamese woman who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son. Featuring stunning spectacle and a sensational cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like "The Heat is On in Saigon," "The Movie in My Mind," "Last Night of the World" and "American Dream," this is a theatrical event you will never forget.

Miss Saigon is one of seven Worcester premieres in The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory's 2019-2020 Broadway Series, which also includes Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (September 26-29), The Play the Goes Wrong (October 31- November 3), A Bronx Tale (January 16-19), Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (March 3-8), Bandstand (March 19-22) and An American in Paris (April 23-26).

New this year, theatre lovers can choose four or more shows to create a personalized FLEX package and save 10% on single ticket prices and handling fees. Seven-show subscribers are offered the best seats and save 15% off single ticket prices and handling fees for every price level. Other seven-show subscriber advantages include ticket exchanges to alternate performances, access to additional Broadway tickets at a discounted subscriber price, early access to discounted tickets for most other shows and special offers from The Hanover Theatre's Gourmet Partner restaurants.

Visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/subscriptions or call the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469) to learn more about the 2019-2020 Broadway Series.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You