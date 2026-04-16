Lowell Chamber Orchestra to Present Free Concert HEROISM Featuring Beethoven's Eroica

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The Lowell Chamber Orchestra will close its seventh season with "Heroism," a powerful and thought-provoking orchestral program on Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 3:00 PM at the Richard and Donahue Academic Arts Center in Middlesex Community College. True to LCO's mission, the concert is free and open to the public.

Centered around the theme of courage and resilience, "Heroism" brings together masterworks and contemporary voices in a program that culminates in Symphony No. 3 (Eroica) by Ludwig van Beethoven-a groundbreaking work that redefined the scope and emotional depth of the symphony.

A highlight of the program is the performance of Resiliens by Oliveira, the winner of LCO's Call-for-Scores competition. The inclusion of this work reflects the orchestra's ongoing commitment to supporting emerging composers and bringing new music to the stage alongside established repertoire.

Additional works on the program include music by Marianna Martines, and a guitar concerto by Joaquín Rodrigo - featuring guitarist and Middlesex Community College faculty Raley Beggs - offering audiences a rich and varied exploration of heroism across time, style, and perspective.

Under the direction of Music Director Orlando Cela, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra continues to build a unique model in the region: presenting ambitious, high-quality orchestral performances without ticket prices, ensuring that all members of the community have access to live classical music.

Founded by Cela with a mission to remove financial barriers to the arts, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra serves audiences throughout the Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston area. The ensemble is the resident orchestra at Middlesex Community College, regularly collaborates with local institutions, and has become a growing cultural presence in the region. Learn more: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/