Virtual Events
Liars & Believers Presents BEYOND A WINTER'S DAY

Feb. 22, 2021  
Liars & Believers Presents BEYOND A WINTER'S DAY

Tales, imagination, puppetry, shadowplay, and more...all in Beyond A Winter's Day, the latest performance from theatre troupe Liars & Believers. This is an exciting, family-friendly experience conducted entirely over Zoom. Audience members will be engaged by a troupe of storytellers who have traveled across time, space, & the Internet to share inspiring and moving tales. There is also an additional sensory component, as purchasers will receive simple food & drink recipes that appear in the performance, so they can taste and smell the delights of the performance as it happens.

Their next performances are Feb. 28 and Mar. 14, and the show concludes its run concludes on March 28th. A great activity for kids, this is a never before experienced show you won't want to miss!

For more information visit: https://www.liarsandbelievers.com/contact/


