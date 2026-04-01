LEVEL XXXI House Music Fundraiser Will Present Bob Diesel in Dorchester

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WAMPTRONICA will present LEVEL xxI, an immersive house music event, on May 2, 2026 at Syria Temple #31 in Boston. The event will serve as both a performance experience and a fundraiser supporting scholarship programs for Paul Laurence Dunbar Lodge #19 and Syria Temple #31.

The lineup will be led by Bob Diesel, a longtime figure in the New England house music scene, alongside WAMPTRONICA members Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor and The ZYG 808. The program will feature a mix of house, Afrobeat, and groove-based music, with an emphasis on live performance elements and continuous DJ sets.

WAMPTRONICA’s programming focuses on community-driven dance experiences, combining music and performance with a focus on accessibility and cultural connection. Proceeds from the event will support educational initiatives and mentorship programs through partner organizations.

Event Information

SYRIA TEMPLE #31

Boston, MA

May 2, 2026

Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Music begins at 9:30 p.m.

Ticketing Information

Advance tickets are $20 and available at tinyurl.com/levelxxi. Tickets will be $25 at the door.