LEVEL XXXI House Music Fundraiser Will Present Bob Diesel in Dorchester
Lineup includes Bob Diesel, Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, and The ZYG 808.
WAMPTRONICA will present LEVEL xxI, an immersive house music event, on May 2, 2026 at Syria Temple #31 in Boston. The event will serve as both a performance experience and a fundraiser supporting scholarship programs for Paul Laurence Dunbar Lodge #19 and Syria Temple #31.
The lineup will be led by Bob Diesel, a longtime figure in the New England house music scene, alongside WAMPTRONICA members Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor and The ZYG 808. The program will feature a mix of house, Afrobeat, and groove-based music, with an emphasis on live performance elements and continuous DJ sets.
WAMPTRONICA’s programming focuses on community-driven dance experiences, combining music and performance with a focus on accessibility and cultural connection. Proceeds from the event will support educational initiatives and mentorship programs through partner organizations.
Event Information
SYRIA TEMPLE #31
Boston, MA
May 2, 2026
Doors open at 8:30 p.m.
Music begins at 9:30 p.m.
Ticketing Information
Advance tickets are $20 and available at tinyurl.com/levelxxi. Tickets will be $25 at the door.
Videos