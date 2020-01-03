Katie Hannigan and Rebel Alliance with Rice Are Coming to The Garage in January

Berkshire Theatre Group will present Katie Hannigan on January 9 at 7:30pm at the Comedy Garage and Rebel Alliance with Rice: An American Band on January 18 at 8pm at the Music Garage. Tickets are $5 to Katie Hannigan, and $10 in advance and $15 day-of-show to Rebel Alliance with Rice: An American Band.

The Garage is located in The Colonial Theatre lobby, and refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar, for both events.

Comedy Garage: Katie Hannigan

at The Garage

Thursday, January 9 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $5

Sponsored by: The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

Katie Hannigan is a New York City based comedian, actress and writer who has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central, The Travel Channel, Oxygen Network and MTV. As an actress, Katie has been featured in Pop Sugar, The Jerry O Show, Vice, CollegeHumor and many indie productions.

Katie's writing credits include original content for the History Channel and The Comedienne Project (Fringe NYC, '15) with Corinne Fisher. Additionally, Katie hosted Apodcalypse-a 30 episode apocalypse themed podcast covering historical cataclysmic scenarios. Currently, Katie is developing original content for Snapchat, with Augenblick Studios, in addition to performing nightly in NYC at popular comedy clubs around the city.

Katie has also performed in many comedy festivals including: The Laughing Skull Festival, Women in Comedy Festival, Woodstock Comedy Festival, Shedevil Festival, Laughing Devil Festival, The DC Underground Comedy Festival, The All Jane Comedy Festival, The Brooklyn Comedy Festival, The New York Comedy Festival, The Hoboken Comedy Festival and the Red Clay Comedy Festival.

We suggest early arrival for this event. It is general admission, first come, first served.

Must be ages 16+ to attend the Comedy Garage.

Rebel Alliance with Rice: An American Band

at The Garage

Saturday, January 18 at 8pm

Tickets: $10 in-advance; $15 day-of-show

Rebel Alliance

The Berkshires pre-eminent reggae-influenced band, Rebel Alliance bring their message of rock, reggae and revolution wherever they go. Combining the best of rock, reggae, improvisational jam and a whole host of other musical genres, Rebel Alliance is sure to surprise and please the masses. With broad musical backgrounds and tastes, each member of Rebel Alliance has much to bring to the party.

Rice: An American Band

Rice: An American Band formed over the last five years from a collection of Pioneer Valley musicians and friends. In that time they have performed at area clubs and festivals, including: Jerry Jam, Wormtown, Harry's Hill, Strangecreek, Old 78 Farm Fall Festival and more. The current lineup is anchored by Steve Benson (mandolin, harmonica, pedal steel, vocals), Brian DiMarino (guitar), Kyle Heon (drums), Phil Simon (guitar and vocals) and Lauryn Winiarski (bass, backing vocals). The lineup is fluid and ever developing with the band concentrating on original material and distinctive covers, from Pink Floyd to Warren Zevon, Cage the Elephant, Woodbox Gang, Grand Funk Railroad and more. Rice strives to produce an evocative and original show with flair and drive.

Tickets to Comedy Garage: Katie Hannigan are $5; Tickets to Music Garage: Rebel Alliance with Rice: An American Band are $10 in advance and $15 day-of-show. To purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





