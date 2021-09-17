Kathleen Turner Headlines Provincetown Theater Benefit Next Month

Although she's internationally recognized as a Golden Globe-winning movie star, Kathleen Turner is still a creature of the theater. And on Saturday, October 9th at 7pm on the historic stage of Provincetown's Town Hall (260 Commercial Street) in Provincetown, MA, she'll prove it - when the two-time Tony Award nominated Turner headlines a one-night-only reading of local playwright Peter Kennedy's dark, new comedy Family Game Night as a benefit fundraiser for the Provincetown Theater Foundation.

In Kennedy's play, what starts out as a mildly irritating board game featuring glitter and Grim Reaper hand puppets suddenly turns darker as three generations of the Morton family struggle with articulating wildly different views about their individual end of life (and afterlife) choices. In poignant flash forwards, we begin to see the endgame of how those choices will eventually play out. Directed by the author, rounding out the cast of Family Game Night is Mehret Marsh, Tope Oni, Dan Shaked, Bart Shatto, Anne Stott, and Franca Vercelloni. For tickets and performance details (including Covid compliance guidelines), please visit www.provincetowntheater.org.

Family Game Night was recently featured in the 2020 New Works Virtual Festival, a Broadway all-star fundraiser to benefit the Actors' Fund. Participating in the online reading were Tony nominees Carmen Cusack, Richard Kind, and Liz Larsen. The play was also chosen as a 2020 semifinalist for the Eugene O'Neill National Playwriting Conference, Landing Theatre of Houston's New American Voices Playwriting Festival, and Barrington Stage's Burman New Play Award. Additionally, it was selected as a finalist for Bloomington Playwrights Project's 2020 Reva Shiner Comedy Award.

Peter Kennedy, a seasonal Provincetown resident, is a playwright and teacher. His plays have received staged readings or productions as part of national festivals produced by The Secret Theatre and T. Schreiber Theatre in New York City (Off Off Broadway), City Theatre of Miami, RL Productions in Fort Lauderdale, Little Fish Theatre of Los Angeles, The Boston Theatre Marathon, The University of Houston, Theatre Inspirato in Toronto, Oil Lamp Theater in Glenview, IL, and Salem Theatre Company of MA.

Kathleen Turner, known for her mesmerizing performances in films such as Romancing the Stone, Prizzi's Honor, Body Heat, Peggy Sue Got Married, and Serial Mom, is a two-time Golden Globe winner and an Academy Award, BAFTA, and two-time Tony Award nominee. She has also starred on Broadway in Gemini, High, The Graduate, Indiscretions, and acclaimed revivals of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, as well as penning two best-selling novels.

For further updates, please follow the Provincetown Theater on Facebook and Instagram.