Kate Baldwin and Jennifer Van Dyck Will Lead SUMMER, 1976 at Berkshire Theatre Group

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Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin will return to Berkshire Theatre Group alongside acclaimed stage and screen actor Jennifer Van Dyck in Summer, 1976 by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn, directed by Isadora Wolfe.

A funny, deeply moving and sharply observed play about friendship, motherhood and the moments that shape our lives, Summer, 1976 follows two very different women whose unexpected connection transforms them over the course of one unforgettable summer during America's bicentennial year.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Kate Baldwin and Jennifer Van Dyck back to BTG,” said Kate Maguire. “These are two extraordinary actors with incredible depth, warmth and intelligence, and we cannot wait to see them bring David Auburn's beautiful play to life together on our stage.”

Baldwin will play Alice. A two-time Tony Award nominee celebrated for her luminous performances on Broadway and beyond, Baldwin was last seen at BTG in What the Constitution Means to Me and has appeared in several productions with the company over the years. Her Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow, Big Fish and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Van Dyck will play Diana. A dynamic and versatile performer across stage and screen, she was last seen at BTG in Dracula. Her Broadway credits include Almost Famous, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and The Visit, with television appearances including Succession, The Gilded Age, The Good Wife and Law & Order.

Directed by Wolfe, whose visually stunning and critically acclaimed production of Metamorphoses captivated BTG audiences last season, Summer, 1976 promises to be one of the season's most heartfelt and memorable theatrical events.

Summer, 1976 begins previews Wednesday, October 7 at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, with Opening/Press Night set for Friday, October 9 at 7pm.

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