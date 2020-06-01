ImprovBoston Postpones Virtual Marathon

ImprovBoston has released the following statement regarding the postponement of their Virtual Marathon:

In respect to and support of the nationwide protests against profound and continuous injustices, ImprovBoston will postpone The ImprovBoston Virtual Marathon until the weekend of June 19th-21st.



This decision is not difficult. Our country is facing incredible challenges and we, as a theater company, stand with our community of neighbors, friends, and family who are hurting, who are scared, who are angry. We believe that ImprovBoston can bring hope and effect positive change, and we remain committed to that.



ImprovBoston will be facing a pivotal and difficult decision on the future of our company on June 22nd based on the success of the Virtual Marathon. We hope that you will join us and support the Marathon as we continue our commitment to our art, our commitment to every artist's voice, and our commitment to our community.



Please note: In respect and appreciation of Juneteenth, the organizers of this event have agreed to collectively match the first $8,000.00 (eight thousand dollars) raised for ImprovBoston and donate it personally to organizations and causes that support Black Lives Matter.

