History At Play, LLC Presents Livestream Event JOHN MUIR: FATHER OF OUR NATIONAL PARKS

John Muir: Father of Our National Parks will be presented Friday, October 23, 2020 - 7:30 PM ET.

History At PlayTM, LLC has garnered nationwide acclaim for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of legendary trailblazers who changed society. In John Muir: Father of Our National Parks, HAP, LLC presents Living Historian J.T. Turner in a first-person, living history performance, recalling the life of one of the United States' most renown and impactful conservationists, John Muir (1838-1914). Award-winning playwright and performer J.T. Turner transports us from Muir's childhood in Scotland; through his years as an engineer, inventor and explorer; to his fight to preserve the wilds of America. Using passages from Muir's own works and a depth of research into his life and times, Turner celebrates the life of a great American immigrant, philosopher, and writer, known as the Father of Our National Parks.

Enjoy this LIVESTREAM production Friday October 23rd, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5), via HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Watch Group. This LIVE event brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen. Approximately 40 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Each weekly Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25, or $100 for a 2020 Pass. For tickets, see Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pay-per-hap-facebook-live-immersive-living-history-experience-tickets-101577970444.

Payment is requested by no later than 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. After payment, request to join the Pay-Per-HAP Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP and select "Request to Join." Admission to the group closes at 4:00 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No late admission. No refunds/date transfers. Must have access to a Facebook account in order to view.

J.T. Turner is an award-winning professional actor, director, writer, proud member of SAG-AFTRA & AEA, and an historical interpreter, touring his original performances about Muir, Frost, Franklin, Dickens, Shakespeare, Aesop, C.S. Lewis & Washington Irving, among others. His play Within These Walls, for which Turner received an Essex National Heritage Commission Pioneer in Partnership award, was featured at the Smithsonian Museum of American History. Turner recently served as historical consultant and commentator for The Travel Channel and is also a professional fight choreographer, circus ringmaster, Tai Chi/qigong/meditation instructor, and acting/public speaking coach. www.JTTurner.org

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives."

