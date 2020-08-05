Guerilla Opera Kicks Off 14th Season With A Bash

The virtual backyard gala that offers you an exclusive taste of what the Guerillas have got cooking!

Guerilla Opera's fourteenth season is kicking off with a Bash, the Guerilla Backyard Bash, a virtual backyard gala that offers you an exclusive taste of what the Guerillas have got cooking!

The Bash is being hosted on two dates Friday, August 21, 2020 @ 7pm EST and Saturday, August 22, 2020 @ 3pm EST online by RSVP only. Purchase a Zoom link for you and your household for $75.00 or add a friend to the guest list from anywhere for $112.50 to attend together! RSVP online at guerillaopera.org/backyardbash!

In their biggest virtual event since COVID hit they're featuring the local Guerilla All Stars you know and love, new collaborators from around the country, new music, new opera, theatrical experimentation, and wild imagination! They also have something new to reveal, but won't reveal it until the party!

Byte and Kilobyte for solo violin

Music by Emily Koh

Lilit Hartunian, violin

Emily Koh recently received Commissioning Grant for Female Composers from OPERA America and will be writing her first evening length opera, HER:alive|un|dead: a media opera for Guerilla Opera to be premiered in 2023.

A Dead Body, a chamber opera

Excerpts of music by Mischa Salkind-Pearl and libretto Franny Zhang

Performed by Guerilla Opera All Stars

This haunting physiological, sci-fi drama is the next Guerilla opera slated to premiere.

Papillon

Featuring Sept Papillons for solo cello Kaija Saariaho

Animation and direction by Deniz Khateri

Performed by Aliana de la Guardia, actor and Stephen Marotto, cello

Papillon is a multicultural theatrical experiment exploring how we perceive music through culture and heritage inherited in the body! It features animation and direction by Iranian theater artist and animator Deniz Khateri with Cuban dance-inspired shadow theater by Aliana de la Guardia on top of Kaija Saariaho's ephemeral Sept Papillons by Stephen Marotto.

