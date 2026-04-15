Grammy-Winner Amanda Forsythe Returns to Tafelmusik for HEARING HER VOICE

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Tafelmusik's Hearing Her Voice brings together two powerful forces: the return of GRAMMY Award–winning soprano Amanda Forsythe and the world premiere of a new intergenerational work by Métis composer Karen Sunabacka and writer Joyce Clouston. Spanning centuries, the program places women, long underrepresented in classical history, firmly at centre stage.

Running April 30 to May 3 at Jeanne Lamon Hall, the program moves between dramatic Baroque storytelling and rarely heard works by women composers while bringing to life vivid, character-driven performances.

In her eagerly anticipated return soprano Amanda Forsythe, fresh off her 2026 GRAMMY Award for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album, illuminates the brilliance of pioneering composers including:

Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre

Barbara Strozzi

Mlle Duval

Wilhelmine von Bayreuth

Maria Teresa Agnesi

Maria Margherita Grimani

Marianna Martines

the enigmatic Mrs. Philarmonica

“What's so powerful about this program is the dialogue it creates across time, bringing forward extraordinary music by women of the past alongside a new work that speaks from the present,” says Cristina Zacharias, Artistic Co-Director of Tafelmusik. “It reveals a lineage of creativity that has always existed, even if it hasn't always been heard.”

Hearing Her Voice extends into the 21st century with the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by Karen Sunabacka, set to text by her mother, Joyce Clouston. Rooted in Métis storytelling and intergenerational collaboration, the work brings a vital contemporary voice into dialogue with centuries of overlooked artists.

Program Details

Jeanne Lamon Hall at Trinity-St. Paul's Centre, Toronto:

Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:30pm

Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8pm

Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 8pm

Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 3pm

Featuring:

Amanda Forsythe, soprano

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra

Premiering a newly commissioned work by Karen Sunabacka, Métis composer

Joyce Clouston, Métis writer

Charlotte Nediger, harpsichord soloist

Directed by Patricia Ahern, Johanna Novom, Julia Wedman & Cristina Zacharias

Program:

Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Suite from Céphale et Procis & Semelé

Mademoiselle Duval: Suite from Les Génies, ou les Caractères de l'Amour

Wilhelmine von Bayreuth: Arias from Argenore & Concerto for harpsichord

Maria Teresa Agnesi: Aria “Deh temprate” from Ulisse in Campagnia & music from L'insubria consolata

Barbara Strozzi: Che si puo fare

Maria Margherita Grimani: Aria “Sol fia pago” from La visitazione di Santa Elisabetta

Mrs Philarmonica: Sonata quinta

Marianna Martines: Aria “Sol che un istante” from Il primo amore

Karen Sunabacka: nitatisipwētānān/We are leaving (world premiere)

Run time: 120 minutes

Style: Baroque vocal, orchestral