Grace Potter Comes to Indian Ranch This Summer

Grace Potter is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $35.50 through March 29th, while supplies last.

Back in summer 2021, acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, band leader, and rock and roll performer Grace Potter took off on a solo cross-country road trip that would soon bring a life-saving reconnection with her most unbridled self. The Vermont-born artist spent the coming weeks crashing in roadside motels and taking time each night to transcribe the song ideas she'd dreamed up behind the wheel, often scrawling those notes onto the backs of postcards and motel notepads. After completing two more trips on her own—Potter flew to Nashville for a series of recording sessions that resulted in her most magnificently unfettered collection of songs to date. Equal parts fearlessly raw memoir and carnivalesque fable, Mother Road is a body of work that goes far beyond the typical album experience.

“Mother Road is a reframing of my understanding of my history,” she says. “It's an important and powerful perspective I'd never had until this record, and the heart of it is my journey to self-reliance and a sense of worthiness.” The follow-up to 2019's Daylight—a release that earned GRAMMY nominations for Best Rock Album, and Best Rock Performance—Mother Road fuses elements of soul, blues, country, and timeless rock-and-roll with masterful abandon. Produced by Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Slash, and Weezer) and recorded at RCA's famed Studio A, the LP is an essential insight into the endless nuances of life and love and belonging. And after thousands of miles on the road, countless nights at seedy motels, and a heartrending return home, Potter has made her way to the kind of creative freedom that leaves both artist and audience indelibly altered—a freedom that's undeniably led to her masterpiece.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th, Get The Led Out on June 15th, The Mavericks on June 22nd, Scotty McCreery on June 23rd, Three Dog Night on June 29th, Elle King on June 30th, Justin Hayward and Christopher Cross on July 7th, Aaron Lewis on July 14th (July 13th show is sold out), The Pike Hairfest on July 20th, RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 21st, and Yächtley Crëw on July 25th, Almost Queen: A Tribute to QUEEN on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 2nd, Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on August 9th, The Beach Boys on August 11th, and Tyler Hubbard on August 18th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Grace Potter on Sunday, August 4, 2024 go on-sale Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $35.50, March 23rd-March 29th. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.