Gloucester Stage Company Will Kick Off 2023 Season With PRIVATE LIVES

GLOUCESTER STAGE COMPANY has announced the opening of its 44th Season with a fresh take on Noël Coward's iconic 1930's comedy, PRIVATE LIVES. Directed by award-winning director, educator, and actor, Diego Arciniegas, this Tony Award and Drama Desk Winner for Best Revival will run from June 2 through June 25.

Set in a sophisticated world of cocktails, glamour, and sparkling repartee, PRIVATE LIVES, one of Noël Coward's most brilliantly realized plays, is an uproarious romantic comedy that follows the ups, downs, and all-around of passion and betrayal. In this wildly entertaining revival, once-married Elyot and Amanda cross paths on their unexpectedly adjoined honeymoons - the same hotel, same resentments, but with new spouses. Sharp words evolve into fresh sparks, followed by an endless roundabout of chaos and romance where enemies become lovers and lovers become fools.

Making his Gloucester Stage directorial debut, Diego Archinegas brings a unique perspective to this beloved classic, infusing it with a modern sensibility and fresh energy. PRIVATE LIVES' accomplished cast includes Jennifer Bubriski (Louise), Katie Croyle (Amanda Prynne), Gunnar Manchester (Elyot Chase), Stephen Shore (Victor Prynne), and Serenity S'rae (Sibyl Chase).

"I'm ecstatic to be launching my first season at Gloucester Stage with the hilarious antics of these Noël Coward couples," said Rebecca Bradshaw, the theater company's new Artistic Director. "Under the helm of Diego Arciniegas, I cannot wait to see how the play explores new realities behind Coward's past while infusing these performances with a new mystery. It'll surely be a wild ride!"

"We are thrilled to be opening our 44th Season with PRIVATE LIVES," said Christopher Griffith, Managing Director of the Gloucester Stage. "Noël Coward's comedy is a timeless classic, and we are excited to present it to our audiences in a new and innovative way."

"There is an intriguing dimension to Coward's impossible and restlessly smart characters. I've always thought I detected darker, truer people lurking beneath the effervescence of his allegedly and admittedly glib comedies," shared PRIVATE LIVES' Director Diego Archinegas. "Time has revealed Coward engaged in espionage on behalf of the British Government. If the plays, the international tours, and the cabarets were the cover, I wonder if there might not be more than personal frailty lurking beneath the shallow mask of his character's manners."

PRIVATE LIVES will run from Friday, June 2 - Sunday, June 25. All performances, unless noted, are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 pm at Gloucester Stage Company located at 267 East Main Street, Gloucester. Tickets are now on sale and available at GloucesterStage.com.

The 2023 Season at Gloucester Stage has been made possible by the Shubert Foundation and the Applied Materials Foundation. PRIVATE LIVES is made possible with support from The Hamilton Group and Andrée Robert at Engel & Völkers.

For additional information, contact The Box Office, located at 267 East Main Street, Gloucester, or can be reached at 978.281.4433 or boxoffice@gloucesterstage.com.