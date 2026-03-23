GEM OF THE OCEAN To Close Actors’ Shakespeare Project Season In Boston

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actors’ Shakespeare Project will present GEM OF THE OCEAN from April 16 through May 17, 2026 at Hibernian Hall in Roxbury, concluding its 2025–26 season. The production, directed by Monica White Ndounou, marks the company’s fourth installment in August Wilson’s American Century Cycle.

Set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, the play follows Citizen Barlow, a man seeking redemption who arrives at the home of Aunt Ester, a 285-year-old spiritual guide. As unrest grows between the local Black community and a steel mill, Citizen embarks on a journey toward personal and collective healing.

“This season at Actors' Shakespeare Project has been defined by epic storytelling happening in domestic settings,” said Artistic Director Christopher V. Edwards. “In October, we hosted audiences at the dining hall of Inverness with the Macbeths. In February, we warmed ourselves around the fire with the March family. Now, we're so excited to welcome Boston into the intimacy of Aunt Ester's parlor for one of the most monumental stories in Wilson's canon.”

The cast includes Kadahj Bennett, Michael Broadhurst, Marhadoo Effeh, Jonathan Kitt, Joshua Lee Robinson, Dereks Thomas, and Regine Vital.

Creative Team

The creative team includes scenic designer Peyton Tavares, Costume Designer Danielle Domingue Sumi, lighting designer Isaak Olson, sound designer Aubrey Dube, and intimacy director Liv Dumaine. Jake Mariño serves as Production Stage Manager, with Athéna-Genesis Baptiste as Assistant Stage Manager.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Hibernian Hall, 184 Dudley Street in Boston, Massachusetts. Tickets range from $71 to $96, with limited $20 seats available and $25 student tickets for patrons ages 25 and under. More information is available at ActorsShakespeareProject.org.