Franklin Performing Arts Company To Go Under the Sea with Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will open their 2023-24 Season with Disney's The Little Mermaid. FPAC is known for bringing Broadway talent to their casts and creative teams and the Disney hit is no exception. Broadway's Christopher Rice-Thomson will direct and choreograph the show running October 13-22 at THE BLACK BOX.

Featuring a cast of New York and New England talent, the show is led by NYC's Malia Monk as Ariel, Mike Cefalo (recently on Broadway in New York, New York) as Eric, Miracle Myles. as Sebastian, Katie Gray as Ursula, and Daniel Barrett as Scuttle. Boston Conservatory Voice Professor Craig Juricka will appear as King Triton. Berklee student Christian David and NYC's Emiliano Morales will play eels Flotsam and Jetsam. FPAC Student Apprentice Aida DiChiara will take the stage as Flounder alongside FPAC favorites Nick Paone and Michael Baratta as Chef Louis and Grimsby.

The ensemble is made up of New York and Boston professional performers, local artists, and students from collegiate performance programs including Harvard, Boston Conservatory, Berklee, and Dean College: Caitlin Beirne, Elena Baker, Liz Byrne, Maria Norris, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Melissa Campbell, Aidan Leach, Arielle Hardy, Brandon Wong, Brennan Stefanik, Gia Chessa, Hadasa Barmor, Julia Ormond, Laryssa Humphrey, Lindsay Tomas, Melissa Baratta, Myranda Rose Silva, Rachel Alvarez-Robinson, Takaaki Matsumoto, Tess Stevens, Tim Ayres-Kerr, Xochitl Tejeda-Cerda, and Yianna Zicherman.

The ensemble is joined by Student Apprentice performers from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts Dacia Biello, Ani Corkran, Devin Curley, Emmett Eastman, Lila Hartman, Kayla Hoben, Hailey Hulbig, Colette Lelievre, and Matthew Packard.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture the heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," and "Part of Your World." On staging this iconic story at THE BLACK BOX, director/choreographer Rice-Thomson comments, “THE BLACK BOX is so unique and truly allows us to tell the story a million different ways.”

Rice-Thomson, who recently finished a stint touring North America with Hamilton, has appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon and Pretty Woman. He is also the creator of the viral dance series “#Tappy.” His impressive performance credits also include a five year history with FPAC. Rice-Thomson first came to Franklin in 2018 when he starred in their production of Newsies. Since then he has appeared in shows like last season's Something Rotten!, many galas and concerts, and choreographed The Sound of Music. He even premiered Christopher Rice's The Tappy Christmas Special: LIVE with FPAC in 2019. “I never thought I'd say that I have a home-away-from-home in Franklin, Massachusetts, but I am so thrilled I get to say that now,” says Rice-Thomson. “So many things about the beautiful town and supportive community stuck with me. I am honored to be back with my Franklin family for this exciting new production of The Little Mermaid!”

Disney's The Little Mermaid runs October 13-22 at THE BLACK BOX.