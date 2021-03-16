Endicott College Presents WORK IN PROGRESS

Endicott College's Walter J. Manninen Center for the Arts will present its Spring Mainstage Musical Production, Work In Progress, featuring all original material created by Endicott College students.

Online performances on Friday, April 9 & Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

General Admission: $15

Seniors and students of other institutions: $10

Endicott ID holders: Free

Work In Progress is both a statement on life in the pandemic and the strength and hope of the human condition. The musical explores how a family's secrets can isolate them and how to work towards coming together by breaking down barriers. To celebrate the School of Visual & Performing Arts' brand new Bachelor of Arts in Performing Arts degree, professors created an interdisciplinary project to have students create their own production. The musical production will be performed live with a full band but without a live audience on site.

The directing team consists of Endicott College staff and professors, Katie Clarke, Rebecca Kenneally, Brittany Paskos, Thomas Smoker, and Kevin Williams who help to bring the students' songs and story to the stage. This musical production has a special collaboration with Nathan Cohen and the Endicott College Chamber Ensemble, Peter Waldron and the stage production class, and Technical Director Owen Burkett. Work In Progress is a living testament to the old saying: the show must go on!

This event will take place online and be streamed for audience members starting at the event start time. The link to this event will be sent the week of the performance to the ticket holder's email address. Endicott College ID holders must use "ECID" as the promo code to reserve their tickets. Tickets are available at tickets.endicott.edu or by calling 978-998-7700.