Elliot Norton Winners Kiki Samko & Victor Shopov Star In Lanford Wilson's BURN THIS With Hub Theatre

Hub Theatre Company of Boston will kick off its 11th season with Lanford Wilson's Burn This, directed by local favorite Daniel Bourque. The show will run Saturday, April 6, through Sunday, April 21, 2024, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and on Sundays at 2:00 pm at The Boston Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, 539 Tremont St. in Boston's Back Bay.



She's lost her muse and he's lost his way! Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lanford Wilson ignites the stage with this caustically funny exploration of life, loss, mourning and moving on. In this Tony-nominated masterpiece, Anna, a gifted dancer, is grappling with the artistic and personal void left by the untimely death of her roommate and creative partner Robbie. Enter Pale, Robbie's fiery older brother, whose unexpected intrusion ignites an unanticipated explosive dance of love, laughter, and longing between two seemingly incompatible strangers.

Critically acclaimed director Daniel Bourque leads four of the area's finest actors: Steve Auger (Dorchester, Norton and IRNE nominee), Tim Hoover (Somerville, IRNE nominee), Kiki Samko (Arlington/JP, Norton and IRNE winner), and Victor Shopov (Swampscott, Norton and IRNE winner) in this electrifying love story.

About the Artist

Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright Lanford Wilson was a pioneer of the Off-Off-Broadway and regional theatre movements. Wilson's most famous plays include such works as Rimers of Eldritch, Balm in Gilead, Fifth of July, Talley's Folly, Talley and Son and Angels Fall. His play Burn This, starring John Malkovich and Joan Allen, opened on Broadway in October 1987.

The play was revived on Broadway in 2019, starring Academy and Tony Award nominee Adam Driver and Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Keri Russell. One of the leaders in the creation of the gay American theater scene, Wilson's homosexuality influenced much of his writing. He incorporated openly gay characters in several of his plays, and even his works that do not feature gay characters often depict people who have been ostracized from society. Notably, Wilson learned to speak Russian so that he could properly translate the works of his favorite playwright, Anton Chekhov, including Three Sisters. Wilson received the PEN/Laura PELS International Foundation for Theater Award as a master American dramatist. Wilson was also nominated for three Tony Awards, was inducted into The Theatre Hall of Fame, and won a Drama Desk Award and five Obie Awards.

Hub Theater Company of Boston

Hub Theater Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to foster creativity among Boston's theatre artists. Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can.

Tickets

Tickets to all performances are “Pay-What-You-Can.” Donations of non-perishable food items will be collected at each show for local charities. For tickets and more information visit www.hubtheatreboston.org