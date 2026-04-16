Dr. Michelle Rush Named Executive Director Of Cantata Singers

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Cantata Singers has announced the appointment of Dr. Michelle Rush as its new Executive Director. The appointment marks a joyful "homecoming" for Rush, who previously served the organization for nearly nine years in several pivotal leadership roles, including Director of Programs and Director of Community Engagement and Artistic Planning.

Dr. Michelle Rush returns to Cantata Singers following a successful tenure as the Associate Director of Auxiliary Programs and Admission at Walnut Hill School for the Arts. Her appointment signals a new chapter for the ensemble, blending her deep institutional knowledge with a fresh, strategic vision for inclusivity, digital innovation, and community-centered artistry.

"Michelle’s history with Cantata Singers is a testament to her dedication to our mission," said the Board Chair, Dr. James Liu. "She has been a driver of our most impactful initiatives, from our DEIA efforts to our Classroom Cantatas program in the Boston schools. Bringing her back as Executive Director feels like the perfect alignment of talent, passion, and timing."

Throughout her career, Rush has been a tireless advocate for the transformative power of music. A professional violist and educator for over 19 years, Rush brings an "artist-first" perspective to her leadership. Her background includes roles at Powers Music School and Brookline Music School, as well as impactful internships at Boston Ballet and the Handel and Haydn Society.

"I am thrilled to return to the organization that has been my professional and artistic home for so many years," said Michelle Rush. "Cantata Singers has a unique ability to bridge the gap between historical masterworks and contemporary social relevance. I look forward to working with our musicians, board, and community to ensure our next chapter is our most inclusive and vibrant yet."

About Cantata Singers

Cantata Singers is a Boston-based ensemble dedicated to choral-orchestral excellence. Founded in 1964, the group is renowned for its performances of J.S. Bach and its commitment to commissioning new American works. Through its "Classroom Cantatas" program, the organization inspires the next generation of creators in the Boston Public Schools.