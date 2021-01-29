Dinty Child to Perform Live from Club Passim January 17

Boston folk scene veteran Dinty Child and special guests, Alisa Amador and Beane, gathered at Cambridge's legendary Club Passim on January 17th for a very special live stream concert. Dinty Child and his band took the stage at Club Passim to perform songs from his recent album Lucky Ones as well as his brand new single "Incident At The Border." The show, which originally aired on January 17th is available to stream on Club Passim's Facebook page and YouTube channel and those wishing to donate can find more information through this link.

A clip of Dinty's performance of "Incident At The Border" from the show can be viewed here.

Additional information about the show was provided on the Facebook event page right here.

The release show performance for Lucky Ones premiered on Grateful Web, where Dinty revealed the inspiration behind some of his songs and brings the record to life with the full twelve-piece band by his side. You can find the video premiere here.

About Dinty Child: Dinty Child has been swimming in the deep end of the Boston roots/folk scene for decades. A fearless multi-instrumentalist with an exuberant stage presence and a thirst for collaboration, he can most often be seen with the band Session Americana, as well as the Sun Ra meets Ringling Brothers of the Chandler Travis Philharmonic, the unapologetically loud and grimy Catbirds, as sensitive sideman to any number of singer/songwriters, including Rose Cousins, Peter Mulvey, and Kris Delmhorst, creating improvised soundscapes with Radi0Swan, and even fronting the twenty piece party band, the Funky White Honkies.

Dinty's original songs have been fan favorites in the Session Americana repertoire since the beginning, but as one of five writers, there is only so much room in the set list. It was Matt Smith of the legendary Club Passim who recognized the quality of the writing and finally prodded him into sharing more of his material, starting in 2017 as an opening act then holding down his own headlining shows at the club. The success of those shows lead to the release of his first ever solo album, Lucky Ones in early 2020 which features many of his musical swimming buddies.

Seventeen songs were recorded in an intense three days, then whittled down to eleven for the record. Lucky Ones takes the listener on a rollercoaster of emotions, from the rock with strings of the first track, The Morning (written with Mark Erelli, a frequent co-writer), to the achingly moving Broken Angel and Tired Blue Shirt in the middle, to the stomping joy of Lucky Ones love letter to musicians everywhere at the end. The thread that holds it all together though is the unmistakable energy of musical friends in a room together creating something purely for the love of it.