Dance Theatre of Harlem Returns to Worcester

Founded by Arthur Mitchell at the height of the civil rights movement, the Dance Theatre of Harlem stands as a unique and singular presence in the world of ballet and dance. The Company returns to Worcester after an absence of decades for one performance at The Hanover Theatre on Friday, November 15 at 8pm that will feature core works from their repertory and Passage, a new piece by choreographer Claudia Schreier and composer Jessie Montgomery.

Known nationally and internationally for its vision of dance in the 21st century that draws inspiration from African American culture, the Dance Theatre of Harlem recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary Season and has greatly increased its touring activities and outreach.

Currently led by Artistic Director Virginia Johnson, one of the original principal dancers of the Company at its founding, Dance Theatre of Harlem has a particular association with the work of George Balanchine.

Tickets: $39+ adults; $25 student/youth

WWW.MUSICWORCESTER.ORG or 508-754-3231





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You