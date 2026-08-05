DEAR ALIEN to Make East Coast Premiere at Chester Theatre Company

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Chester Theatre Company is set to stage the East Coast premiere of DEAR ALIEN, a play by Northampton-based playwright Liz Duffy Adams, at its venue in Chester, Massachusetts, August 14-23, 2026.

Dear Alien follows a reclusive advice columnist known as 'Dear Alien' as they attempt to finish a book, respond to their readers, help the lovelorn, enlighten the confused, avoid financial ruin, hide from online trolls, escape desolation and explain the nature of human existence. All under a deadline.

The recipient of a 2025-2026 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award, Dear Alien premiered in May 2026 at The Alley Theatre in Houston, TX.

In addition to Dear Alien, Adams has also written numerous other plays and musicals, including Born With Teeth, which was produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company in London's West End in 2025, and Or, a neo-Restoration comedy which premiered Off-Broadway at WP Theater and has been produced more than 80 times since. Adams is also a New Dramatists alumna and has received the Women of Achievement Award, Lillian Hellman Award, New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship and Massachusetts Cultural Council Fellowship.

Dear Alien is directed by Michelle Ong Hendrick, Co-Artistic Director at Chester Theatre Company, and stars Bill Kux (Ain't Broadway Grand, Death of a Salesman) as Dear Alien, David Keohane (The Crucible, Ah, Wilderness!) as Ecrivain, a series of men who write to Dear Alien, and Eliza Fichter (A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Servant of Two Masters) as Scrittora, a series of women who write to Dear Alien.

The production team also includes Jeremy Winchester (Scenic Designer), Margo Caddell (Lighting Designer), Malory R. Grillo (Costume Designer), Raphael Hendrick-Baker (Sound Designer), Leanna Niesen (Stage Manager) and Ella Langford (Assistant Stage Manager).

DEAR ALIEN previously had its world premiere at Alley Theatre in Houston, where it was directed by Shelley Butler and featured Dylan Godwin, Melissa Molano, and Brandon Hearnsberger.

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