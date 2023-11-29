Cultural Center of Cape Cod Reveals Holiday Season Of Events And Activities

Learn more about the lineup here!
The holiday season is upon us, and The Cultural Center of Cape Cod has announced a lineup of exciting events and activities that will delight visitors of all ages. From the enchanting Bass River Artisan Winter Market to the sweet indulgence of the 18th Annual Holiday Cookie Stroll, our cultural center is transformed into a winter wonderland for the entire community to enjoy.
Enjoy two weekends of a European-inspired winter market inside the Cultural Center featuring new artists, Holiday Small Works Show and Sale and Cape Cod Woodturners exhibitions, Makerspace demos, and the
Yarmouth Police Foundation's Annual Wreath Silent Auction until December 10th. There is something for everyone and fun for all. So come celebrate the Bass River community with us!
Indulge your sweet tooth at the 18th Annual Holiday Cookie Stroll on December 9th. Join the community in strolling through Bass River, including the Cultural Center, or ride the free Holly Trolley to tour the historic
homes. Enjoy homemade cookies, where you'll be treated to an array of delicious homemade cookies. It's a delightful way to savor the season's flavors while enjoying the festive decorations and spreading delicious holiday cheer.
Celebrate the season at the 17th Annual Spectacle of Trees, now at a new downtown Hyannis location – The Cultural Center's HyArts Annex, 250 South St., Hyannis. This cherished Cape Cod holiday event is returning to this year and features beautifully decorated trees and supports local non-profits. Join us in the heart of downtown Hyannis for a festive experience that captures the spirit of giving and community.
Join the festivities all season long. Our gallery space is a winter wonderland. Best of all, it's free and open to the public, inviting everyone to experience the joy of the season through art and creativity.
- Naomi Westwater: Yule & Other Holiday Favorites – December 1st
- Knit a Cowl or Infinity Scarf for the Holidays with Kirsten West – December 8th
- Flowers Made Fabulous: Holiday Edition with Marc J. Sievers – December 5th
- 14th Annual Cape Cod Celtic Christmas Family Celebration – December 16th
- An A Cappella Holiday with Backtrack Vocals – December 17th
