Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Happiness is great musical theatre! Cotuit Center for the Arts will present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, the first production at the venue's new outdoor performance space for the summer of 2022.

It's just an average day in the life of Charlie Brown as he navigates Lunch Time, Valentine's Day, and Baseball Season with both wild optimism and utter despair. This musical is based on the beloved comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schulz and includes the iconic comic book friends Lucy, Sally, Schroeder, Linus, and of course Snoopy. Loaded with charm, wit, and heart, this is a show you will want to enjoy with the whole family.

Written by Clark Gesner and Andrew Lippa, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown premiered off-Broadway in 1967 and became an instant classic. The New York Times called the show "a miracle." In 1999, it enjoyed a successful Broadway revival, winning that year's Drama Desk Award for "Outstanding Revival of a Musical." The Center's production of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown is directed by Mary Arnault, with musical direction by Bob Wilder and choreography by Suzette Hutchinson.

All shows will take place at 6pm at the Center's new outdoor performance space. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. Tickets are $30, with a $5 discount for members of the Center.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.