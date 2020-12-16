Club Passim's Global Roots Series Continues With Naledi Masilo and Marcus Santos

Club Passim will offer a pair of live stream concerts featuring internationally acclaimed artists Naledi Masilo and Marcus Santos. Vocalist and composer Naledi Masilo will perform live from her home in South Africa on Monday, December 28 at 7:00 PM. Percussionist Marcus Santos will perform live on Monday, January 25 at 7:00 PM. Both shows are part of the Passim's monthly Global Roots series and will be streamed on Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages at 7pm ET. The shows are free to watch, but there is a suggested donation of $15.

Passionately pursuing her drive to explore the jazz tradition and her African heritage, Naledi Masilo packed her suitcase and moved half-way across the world to surge a music career bubbling with opportunities. Naledi grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa. She is currently studying Jazz Performance at The New England Conservatory.

In 2019, Naledi was a resident at the Kennedy Center through Betty Carter's Jazz Ahead Program, where she was mentored by the likes of Dee Dee Bridgewater and Jason Moran. She has also been invited to participate in the Banff International Jazz and Creative Music workshop in Calgary, Canada.

Naledi is the Founding Director of The Dreaming Girls Foundation, a South African based non-profit organization that cultivates women and girls in the arts to be leaders and critically conscious members of society.

Marcus Santos is a native of Bahia, Brazil. He commits his life to the study, teaching and performance of his hometown's Afro-Brazilian music and heritage. Marcus has performed with several world renown artists such as the Gypsy Kings, Daniela Mercury, and the Brand New Heavies. He has also performed for the president of Brazil, TEDx, and the "One World Band" produced by MTV. He has been honored with the 2013 KOSA Recognition award, Outstanding Arts Performer Award by the Brazilian Immigrant Center (2008), and Outstanding Percussionist Award by Berklee College of Music in 2004.

Marcus currently teaches in the Boston area at New England Conservatory, Middlesex Community College and Somerville High School. He is the author of the DVD "Modern Approach to Pandeiro," and has led workshops on Afro-Brazilian percussion and music for Social Change in festivals, universities, and conventions around the world. He is currently the artist director of the Grooversity Global Drumming Network project that includes twenty four drumming groups from the US, Canada, Germany, Mexico and France.

The Global Roots Series celebrates Boston's diverse international community. Each show will highlight roots music from around the world.

Nadeli Masilo will be performing live on December 28 at 7:00 PM. Marcus Santos will perform January 25 at 7:00 PM. Both performances will be streamed on Club Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/streams. The shows are free to watch, although there is a suggested donation of $15. All proceeds raised will be split between Passim and the artist.