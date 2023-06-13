Club Passim Reveals Lineups For Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series

Club Passim announced their Summer Concert Series, located in Cambridge the annual free, outdoor concerts will take place at Kendall Square, Danehy Park, Harvard Square, and the plaza at the Harvard Science Center. Open to everyone, Club Passim curated more than a dozen performances, featuring acts from Gabriella Simpkins, Kim Moberg, Naomi Westwater, and Jessye DeSilva with concerts running from June 7 until August 31. No tickets are required. You can find the complete lineups at passim.org.

Kendall Square Series

350 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA

Every Wednesday: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

June 7 Jessye DeSilva

June 14 Almira Ara

June 21 Nora Meier

June 28 Kayla Blackburn

July 5 Gabriella Simpkins

July 12 Trinity Mei

July 19 Justin Schaefers

July 26 Sarah Grella

August 30 Arden Lloyd

Palmer Street Series

1 Palmer St (Harvard Square), Cambridge, MA

Every Thursday: 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

June 22 Mercedes Escobar

June 29 Ángela Varo

July 6 Maggie Monroe

July 13 Shan Kam

July 20 Emilio Gonzalez

July 27 Trinity Frank

August 3 Dom De Paz

August 10 Entifan

August 17 Bahar Badieitabar

August 24 Ryan Saadé

August 31 Kayla Boamah

The Harvard Common Science Center Plaza Series

52 Oxford St, Cambridge, MA

Tuesday Nights: 6:00 pm - 8 pm

June 27 Maxfield Anderson

July 18 Hazel & Eric Royer

July 25 Naomi Westwater

August 8 Kat Wallace

August 22 Talia Rose Trio

every month

Danehy Park Series

99 Sherman St, Cambridge, MA

Tuesday Nights: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

July 11 June Isenhart & Jonah Ko

July 18 Kim Moberg

July 25 Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light

August 1 Zoe Levitt

August 8 Cliff Notez

August 15 Lydia Harrell

All of the shows are free and open to the public.