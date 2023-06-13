Club Passim Reveals Lineups For Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!
POPULAR
Club Passim announced their Summer Concert Series, located in Cambridge the annual free, outdoor concerts will take place at Kendall Square, Danehy Park, Harvard Square, and the plaza at the Harvard Science Center. Open to everyone, Club Passim curated more than a dozen performances, featuring acts from Gabriella Simpkins, Kim Moberg, Naomi Westwater, and Jessye DeSilva with concerts running from June 7 until August 31. No tickets are required. You can find the complete lineups at passim.org.
350 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Every Wednesday: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
June 7 Jessye DeSilva
June 14 Almira Ara
June 21 Nora Meier
June 28 Kayla Blackburn
July 5 Gabriella Simpkins
July 12 Trinity Mei
July 19 Justin Schaefers
July 26 Sarah Grella
August 30 Arden Lloyd
1 Palmer St (Harvard Square), Cambridge, MA
Every Thursday: 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
June 22 Mercedes Escobar
June 29 Ángela Varo
July 6 Maggie Monroe
July 13 Shan Kam
July 20 Emilio Gonzalez
July 27 Trinity Frank
August 3 Dom De Paz
August 10 Entifan
August 17 Bahar Badieitabar
August 24 Ryan Saadé
August 31 Kayla Boamah
52 Oxford St, Cambridge, MA
Tuesday Nights: 6:00 pm - 8 pm
June 27 Maxfield Anderson
July 18 Hazel & Eric Royer
July 25 Naomi Westwater
August 8 Kat Wallace
August 22 Talia Rose Trio
every month
99 Sherman St, Cambridge, MA
Tuesday Nights: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
July 11 June Isenhart & Jonah Ko
July 18 Kim Moberg
July 25 Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light
August 1 Zoe Levitt
August 8 Cliff Notez
August 15 Lydia Harrell
All of the shows are free and open to the public.
Videos
|John Proctor Is The Villain
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (2/08-3/10)
|The Australian Pink Floyd Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/24-9/24)
|The Sixties Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/28-9/28)
|American Girl Live! in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/29-9/29)
|I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone™ Sponsored by Friends of Borderland State Park
Borderland State Park (8/20-8/20)
|Christopher Cross and Justin Hayward
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/18)
|Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (1/19-1/19)
|Brian Regan
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/02-11/02)
|A Drag Queen Christmas
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/18-11/18)
|Rock of Ages
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (7/06-8/26)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You