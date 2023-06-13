Club Passim Reveals Lineups For Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

Jun. 13, 2023

Club Passim announced their Summer Concert Series, located in Cambridge the annual free, outdoor concerts will take place at Kendall Square, Danehy Park, Harvard Square, and the plaza at the Harvard Science Center. Open to everyone, Club Passim curated more than a dozen performances, featuring acts from Gabriella SimpkinsKim MobergNaomi Westwater, and Jessye DeSilva with concerts running from June 7 until August 31. No tickets are required. You can find the complete lineups at passim.org

Kendall Square Series

350 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA

Every Wednesday: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

June 7                                    Jessye DeSilva

June 14                                  Almira Ara

June 21                                  Nora Meier

June 28                                  Kayla Blackburn

July 5                                     Gabriella Simpkins

July 12                                   Trinity Mei

July 19                                   Justin Schaefers

July 26                                   Sarah Grella

August 30                              Arden Lloyd

Palmer Street Series

1 Palmer St (Harvard Square), Cambridge, MA

Every Thursday: 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

June 22                                  Mercedes  Escobar

June 29                                  Ángela Varo

July 6                                     Maggie Monroe 

July 13                                   Shan Kam

July 20                                   Emilio Gonzalez

July 27                                   Trinity Frank

August 3                                Dom De Paz

August 10                              Entifan

August 17                              Bahar Badieitabar

August 24                              Ryan Saadé

August 31                              Kayla Boamah

The Harvard Common Science Center Plaza Series 

52 Oxford St, Cambridge, MA

Tuesday Nights: 6:00 pm - 8 pm

June 27                                  Maxfield Anderson

July 18                                   Hazel & Eric Royer

July 25                                   Naomi Westwater

August 8                                Kat Wallace

August 22                              Talia Rose Trio

Danehy Park Series

99 Sherman St, Cambridge, MA

Tuesday Nights: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

July 11                                   June Isenhart & Jonah Ko

July 18                                   Kim Moberg

July 25                                   Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light

August 1                                Zoe Levitt

August 8                                Cliff Notez

August 15                              Lydia Harrell

All of the shows are free and open to the public.



Recommended For You