City Winery Bosoton Celebrates The Holidays With Music, Comedy, Wine, And A NUTCRACKER

City Winery Boston is presenting a number of holiday shows in December for music and comedy fans of all stripes. Tickets and information can be found at Click Here.

The holiday cheer begins in earnest on Tuesday, December 5th and Wednesday December 6th as A Swingin' Little Christmas with Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and the Tony Guerrero Quintet takes over the Main Stage; while in the in Haymarket Lounge on December 6th, Mr. Sun Plays Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite, a brilliant, sly, & urbane re-interpretation of Tchaikovsky's Suite through the lens of the American String Band.

Sunday, December 10th offers 3 very different musical ways to celebrate the season. At noon, Come Together- Christmas with the Beatles, the monthly celebration of The Fab Four with Cha-Chi Loprete and John Logan brings rare footage, stories, music, magic, and more for a festive Fab-filled afternoon, toasting to the holiday joy and music of The Beatles on the Main Stage. An Acoustic Christmas with The Rhine, the Ohio-based folk music ensemble promises to be “leaning into some harmonies and making an intimate but hopefully holy ruckus” on the Main Stage while the award-winning indie-rock trio BETTY brings their Holiday Show to Haymarket Lounge at City Winery.

Christmas with Rockapella, brings the original pitch perfect acapella superstars to City Winery on Monday December 11th, and Compaq Big Band brings a few more instruments (19 to be exact) to A Big Band Christmas Featuring Alexandra Grace on Tuesday December 12th.

One of her generation's great songwriters, Karla Bonoff and entertainer extraordinaire Livingston Taylor come Home for the Holidays Sunday December 17th promising an unforgettable performance of song and joy.

Monday December 18th the popular Rock n Roll Trivia hosted by Scott Feldman will be on stage in Haymarket Lounge with a Special Holiday Edition (questions to include “Which artist recorded one of the most famous Christmas songs of all time when she was only 13 years old?”). Singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin brings his 2023 Holiday Tour to the Main Stage on Tuesday December 19th., which is certain to include songs from his Christmas Time and Red & Green EPs.



The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) celebrates the season with their first NEMPAC Faculty Holiday Cabaret at the Haymarket Lounge on Wednesday, December 20th. Sons of Serendip - Holiday Show brings the “America's Got Talent” finalist to City Winery on Thursday, December 21st . This quartet, who met as graduate students at Boston University, bring voice, piano, harp and cello to their soulful live performances.

The holiday shows at City Winery continue with singer/songwriter Dar Williams' Almost New Year's Show on Thursday, December 28th with very special guest Caitlin Curtis.

For tickets and information for all shows, visitClick Here. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.