Cheyenne Jackson to Perform at Provincetown Town Hall

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Emmy & Grammy nominated star Cheyenne Jackson, Star of Broadway's Once Upon a Mattress and Into The Woods and on film in American Horror Story, United 93, Behind The Candelabra, will perform at Provincetown Town Hall. Cheyenne, who just made a sold-out Carnegie Hall debut this past December brings his Mid Life Torso Tour to P-Town for an intimate concert with Paul Staroba, music director and pianist, on August 2nd for one-night only.

The evening will feature the hits from artists like Lady Gaga, Elvis Presley, and Sam Cooke, alongside original music and personal stories. The Town Hall concert series will help raise funds for Sandy Hook Promise.

From Cheyenne's vocals to saucy showbiz anecdotes, prepare for a night filled with whimsy, laughter, and the sheer joy of a perfectly imperfect night of shared experience. Cheyenne was most recently seen in Call Me Kat as well as the Saved By The Bell revival, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and Disney's Descendants 3. On the small screen, Cheyenne starred in the critically-acclaimed HBO biopic of Liberace, Behind the Candelabra, and appeared in American Woman, Full Circle, Glee, and 30 Rock.

On Broadway, Cheyenne made his debut understudying both male leads in the Tony Award-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. He originated the role of Matthew in the off-Broadway musical Altar Boyz and took on his first leading role in All Shook Up. Additional Broadway credits include Xanadu, Damn Yankees, Finians Rainbow, The Performers, and Into the Woods. Cheyenne made his film debut in 2005 in the short film, Curiosity, and has since appeared in numerous films, including The Green, Love is Strange, Price Check, A Beautiful Now, and the Oscar-nominated United 93.

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