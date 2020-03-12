Cast & Creative Team Announced for FABULATION at the Lyric Stage

From two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage (Intimate Apparel, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, Sweat) comes the satirical tale of successful African-American publicist Undine, as she stumbles down the social ladder after her husband steals her hard-earned fortune. Broke and pregnant, Undine returns to her childhood home in Brooklyn, where she faces the challenges and opportunities of the life she left behind. Fabulation reveals what can happen when we rediscover our roots.

Simone Black*, Shani Farrell, Jade Guerra*, Diego Klock-Pérez*,

Jacqui Parker*, Casey Preston, Damon Singletary*, Stewart Evan Smith

CAST:

Jade Guerra* Undine

Stewart Evan Smith Flow/others

Shani Farrell Mother/others

Casey Preston Accountant/others

Diego Klock-Pérez* Hervé/others

Simone Black* Stephie/others

Damon Singletary* Father/others

Jacqui Parker* Grandma/others

Scenic Design, Jenna McFarland Lord

Costume Design, Kim Berry

Lighting Design, Dan Jentzen

Sound Design, Elizabeth Cahill

Props Artisan, Lauren Corcuera

Production Stage Manager, Diane McLean*

Assistant Stage Manager, Sarah MacIntyre*

*Member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA)

WHEN: April 3 - May 3

Wednesdays, Thursdays - 7:30pm

Wednesday matinees - 2pm, April 8 & 22

Fridays - 8pm

Saturdays - 3pm & 8pm

Sundays - 3pm

Post-show Q&A with the artists: April 5 & 19, after the 3pm performance

DETAILS:

WHERE: The Lyric Stage, 140 Clarendon Street, Copley Square, Boston, MA 02116

TICKETS: Start at $25

Seniors - $10 off regular price

Student rush - $10

Group rates available

Box Office: 617-585-5678

website: lyricstage.com

