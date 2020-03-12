Cast & Creative Team Announced for FABULATION at the Lyric Stage
From two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage (Intimate Apparel, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, Sweat) comes the satirical tale of successful African-American publicist Undine, as she stumbles down the social ladder after her husband steals her hard-earned fortune. Broke and pregnant, Undine returns to her childhood home in Brooklyn, where she faces the challenges and opportunities of the life she left behind. Fabulation reveals what can happen when we rediscover our roots.
FEATURING:
Simone Black*, Shani Farrell, Jade Guerra*, Diego Klock-Pérez*,
Jacqui Parker*, Casey Preston, Damon Singletary*, Stewart Evan Smith
CAST:
Jade Guerra* Undine
Stewart Evan Smith Flow/others
Shani Farrell Mother/others
Casey Preston Accountant/others
Diego Klock-Pérez* Hervé/others
Simone Black* Stephie/others
Damon Singletary* Father/others
Jacqui Parker* Grandma/others
Scenic Design, Jenna McFarland Lord
Costume Design, Kim Berry
Lighting Design, Dan Jentzen
Sound Design, Elizabeth Cahill
Props Artisan, Lauren Corcuera
Production Stage Manager, Diane McLean*
Assistant Stage Manager, Sarah MacIntyre*
*Member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA)
WHEN: April 3 - May 3
Wednesdays, Thursdays - 7:30pm
Wednesday matinees - 2pm, April 8 & 22
Fridays - 8pm
Saturdays - 3pm & 8pm
Sundays - 3pm
Post-show Q&A with the artists: April 5 & 19, after the 3pm performance
DETAILS:
WHERE: The Lyric Stage, 140 Clarendon Street, Copley Square, Boston, MA 02116
TICKETS: Start at $25
Seniors - $10 off regular price
Student rush - $10
Group rates available
Box Office: 617-585-5678
website: lyricstage.com
