Cape Rep Theatre Presents BELLA, AN IMMIGRANTS TALE

When the world is fraught and you feel helpless, sometimes sitting in a room together and sharing a story becomes action. Cape Rep Theatre presents Bella, An Immigrant's Tale, written and performed by Vicki Summers, a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees, Sunday, March 20 at 2 pm. All proceeds to benefit the efforts of UNICEF in Ukraine. Tickets are complimentary with a cash or check donation at the door or online donation receipt, call the box office for reservations and information.

100 years ago, Bella Indianer escaped the pogroms of Russia, from what is present-day Ukraine, and emigrated to America to start anew. A refugee's story of resilience, courage and the work of making a new life in a new place, this one-woman show is written and performed by Bella's grand-daughter, Vicki Summers.

Performances will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. In accordance with current CDC guidelines we will be asking our patrons to take the following steps (we are hoping to adjust these measures as we move forward this season): All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination. All patrons will be required to wear a mask during performances. All Cape Rep staff and cast members have been fully vaccinated. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

Cape Rep's 2022 season is made possible through the generous support of Cape Air, Zudy, Friends' Marketplace, Cove Road Real Estate, Secure Storage, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, the knack, Cape Cod Linen Rental and SBS One Source.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters. Cape Rep Theatre: Come Find Us, We're Worth It.