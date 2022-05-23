Cape Cod Theatre Project Announces 2022 Season

The Cape Cod Theatre Project (CCTP) is back in-person for the 2022 Season, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, June 30th- July 23rd, with a CCTP first, a celebration of female voices and their plays. New and in-progress works by Gina Femia, Anna Ziegler, Brittany K. Allen and Lameece Issaq will be featured.

Cape Cod Theatre Project's distinctive and intimate process sets it apart from other theatrical ventures. For four weekends in July, a new play is presented at 7:30pm ET, as in-person, script-in-hand performances featuring professional actors from Broadway, film, and television at Falmouth's Simon Center for the Arts. Here, development of the play is the goal, and performances include a post-show talkback in which audience's thoughtful feedback for the playwright, director and actors is encouraged.

The Cape Cod Theatre Project's 28th Season kicks off with a welcome event for All Access Passholders on June 23 at Falmouth Yacht Club featuring CCTP alum and Tony-nominated playwright Heidi Schreck (What The Constitution Means to Me) and her partner, acclaimed director Kip Fagan. Audience members will have a chance to mix, mingle, and ask questions in a brief Q&A, while reflecting on female driven stories in theatre.

The first play of the season will be Gina Femia's two-person play, The Violet Sisters, presented June 30th - July 2nd. Set post-Hurricane Sandy, Pam returns home after an attempt to "make it" in LA and is greeted by an angry sister, a dilapidated house, and a past she can't escape. The play alternates between unexpected humor and dark secrets as the off-beat sisters are forced to deal with time they let slip away. Taylor Reynolds, the 2021 LPTW Lucille Lortel Award recipient, and Tambo & Bones (Playwright Horizons) playwright, will direct. Femia is the Core Writer for the Playwrights Center, and has been nominated and won several awards and honors, including the Otis Guernsey New Voices Award, a Neukom Award, and a Drama League award among others. Select plays include: Allond(r)a, We are a Masterpiece, and The Mermaid's Parade.

On July 7th - 9th, CCTP Veteran, Anna Ziegler, brings her spin on Greek mythology with The Janeiad. In the Odyssey, Penelope's long wait is rewarded when Ulysses returns 20 years after leaving to fight in the Trojan War. Will the same be true for Jane of Brooklyn after her husband leaves one September day 20 years ago? The Janeiad is a play of longing, hope and the myths we tell ourselves to get through the day. Ziegler is most known for her frequently produced play, Photograph 51, which she originally developed at the Cape Cod Theatre Project in 2009; it later starred Nicole Kidman in its West End production. She also wrote The Last Match, The Wanderers, and Actually. Obie Award-winner Lisa Peterson (An Iliad) will direct.

Playwright Brittany K. Allen brings her MTC/Sloan Commissioned play Ball Change to CCTP July 14th - 16th. In the fast-paced Swinging Sixties, the Chimes is New York's most elite celebrity answering service. Through 50 years of economic, social, technological upheaval, we meet a dozen spunky operators full of dreams and aspirations. Only one employee, Beatrice, stays surprisingly constant - through switchboards to pagers to iPhones and to the Chimes' inevitable obsolescence. Brooklyn-based, Allen is a playwright and performer. Her work has been developed at numerous regional and NY theaters and includes, The Late Greats, Redwood, and Happy Happy Joy Joy.

The final play of the season is Lameece Issaq's Good Day to Me Not to You, presented July 21st - July 23rd. This one-woman play follows a 40-something dental assistant who gets fired and moves into a woman's rooming house run by nuns while trying to conceive a child. Reminiscent of Amazon's Fleabag, this fictional piece is based on many real-life experiences. Issaq is a Drama Desk Award winner and the Artistic Director for the Obie Award-winning Noor Theatre, a company dedicated to supporting, developing and presenting the work of theatre artists of Middle Eastern descent. She wrote the Drama Desk Award-winning play Stuff Happens, Food and Fadwa, and Nooha's List.

All Access Passes, granting admission to every performance and an invitation to the season welcome event with Heidi Schreck and Kip Fagan, are now available for $100 per person. Individual performance tickets will be available in June. For tickets and more information visit www.capecodtheatreproject.org.