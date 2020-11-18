CHRISTMAS WITH THE ROMANOVS and Tree Lighting Among Virtual holiday Programs at the Museum of Russian Icons

Celebrate the holiday season with The Museum of Russian Icons at several online programs, highlighted by a talk given by Romanov expert Nicholas Nicholson on "Christmas with the Romanovs," craft workshops, and a livestream of the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

FREE ZOOM EVENT: CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

Friday, November 27, 4:00-4:30pm EST

Join the Museum for a livestream of the festive annual Christmas tree lighting. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J9B6YRsNRr2XHzmMlsMSSQ

VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: PAINTED CHRISTMAS ANGELS

Wednesday, December 2, 2:00-3:30pm EST

Saturday, December 5, 2:00-3:30pm EST

Members $20, Nonmembers $25

Join museum docent Larissa Dyan for a fun and lighthearted afternoon of painting wooden Christmas angels. Start by hearing the story of the Angel Gabriel, and get a peek at Larissa's Christmas nesting doll collection. Then, Larissa will show participants how to paint two Christmas angels. Painting kits including two wooden angels, paints, and brushes are available for pick-up at the Museum by appointment.

Registration required by Monday, November 30. The Zoom link will be sent to participants on the morning of the program. Each workshop limited to 15 participants, appropriate for ages 10+

Please contact aconsalvi@museumofrussianicons.org to register for the program and schedule a time to pick up the kit.

Virtual Lecture: Christmas with the Romanovs

Sunday, December 6, 1:00pm EST

Members Free, Nonmembers $5 Registration required by Saturday, December 5.

The Zoom link will be sent to participants on the morning of the program.

Join Romanov Historian Nicholas Nicholson, co-curator of Tradition & Opulence as he discusses the celebration of Christmas at the Russian Court. While Christmas is an important part of the Orthodox liturgical calendar, Christmas celebrations at the Russian court did not begin to resemble the kind of celebrations we are familiar with until the 19th century, after generations of Germans, a Dane, and three granddaughters of Queen Victoria arrived bringing their own traditions to change Christmas in Russia forever. Nicholson will look at how and when the traditions of decorating trees and exchanging gifts became common, as well as what intimate celebrations of the family looked like, and the final commemorations of Christmas during the First World War.

More information and registration at museumofrussianicons.org/event/romanov

CURRENTLY ON VIEW

Playground of the Autocrats: Works by Anne Bobroff-Hajal

Through January 24, 2021

Artist Anne Bobroff-Hajal has drawn on animation techniques, icons, and formats such as graphic novels to tell stories of Russian geography and history from Ivan the Terrible to Stalin (and Putin). These polyptychs portray-whimsically-the fiery struggles of individual human beings within vast social systems, as shaped by the landscapes in which those humans live.

Miniature Masterpieces: Russian Lacquer Boxes

Through March 28, 2021

The development of Russian lacquerware, widely renowned for its exquisite detail and bright colors, is a fascinating story of artists adapting local traditions to produce new enterprises. This exhibition features more than 100 lacquer boxes from the villages of Feodskino, Palekh, Khouli, and Mstera. The papier-mache treasures are decorated with miniature paintings of folk scenes and fairy tales lacquered and polished to a high sheen.

Pysanka: Symbol of Renewal

On view through April 11, 2021

Maine-based contemporary artist Lesia Sochor's Pysanka: Symbol of Renewal, is an exhibition inspired by the beautiful tradition of intricately decorated Ukrainian Easter egg painting.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You